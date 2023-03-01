Good day, Montrose.
Northwestern University Swimming News……Ryan King of Montrose completed his four-year career as a distance swimmer for Northwestern University last weekend at the Big 10 Conference swim meet. It was held at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. This is bigtime, collegiate swimming.
“It was a textured, fiercely competitive meet,” said Mike King. “We couldn’t be prouder. What a gift he’s given us as parents.”
Mike and Suzi King attended the meet, a sold-out event, along with Ryan’s older brother, Connor, who flew in from Seattle. If there was a downside, it was the seating: Northwestern U. fans were seated in between Michigan and Ohio State fans. “That was a challenge,” added King with a laugh.
King put up points in the three races he competed: 500 free, 22nd place, 4:24.59; 400 IM, 23rd place, 3:51:03, and 1650 meter free, 12th place, 15:15.63.
King scored points all four years as a Wildcat. In January, during a home meet against the U. of Minnesota and Purdue University, Northwestern honored the seniors on the team that evening with a ceremony. Mike and Suzi attended that meet as well, likely with friendlier seating on home turf in Evanston, Illinois.
During his senior year at Montrose High School, King was Colorado’s No. 1 ranked swimmer and was a two-time academic All-American. He will graduate this spring with a degree in economics.
Dept. of Incidental Info……In Butte, Montana, the city court offers scofflaws $150 off their fines and court fees if they donate 30 cans of food to the local food bank. The program began in 2019 and is possible because of a Montana statute that enable courts to push all or some of the fines to a local food bank.
I See By The Paper……Fox News is on the spot in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems regarding the 2020 presidential election. Fox opinionators said one thing on the air (the election was bogus) to keep stock prices high, and viewers and advertisers satisfied, but believed the election was legit and said so in emails and texts. Essentially speaking from both sides.
It reminds of a story.
Judge Noah “Soggy” Sweat was a 28-year-old member of the Mississippi legislature in 1952, his last year as a legislator, and let it be known to friends and colleagues that he was working on a “universal approach” to the pesky problem of liquor sales in his home state. It became known as “the Whiskey Speech.”
The Whiskey Speech
“My friends, I had not intended discuss this controversial subject at this particular time. However, I want you to know that I do not shun controversy. On the contrary, I will take a stand on any issue at any time, regardless of how fraught with controversy it might be. You have asked me how I feel about whiskey. All right, here is how I feel about whiskey.
“If when you say 'whiskey,' you mean the devil’s brew, the poison scourge, the bloody monster that defiles innocence, dethrones reason, destroys a home, creates misery and poverty, yea, literally takes the bread from the mouths of little children; if you mean the evil drink that topples the Christian man and woman from the pinnacle of righteous and gracious living into the bottomless pit of degradation and despair and shame and helplessness and hopelessness, then certainly I am against it.
“But if when you say 'whiskey' you mean the oil of conversation, the philosophic wine, the ale that is consumed when good fellows get together, that puts a song in their hearts and laughter on their lips, and the warm glow of contentment in their eyes; if you mean Christmas cheer; if you mean the stimulating drink that puts the spring in the old gentleman’s step on a frosty, crispy morning; if you mean the drink that enables a man to magnify his joy, and his happiness, and to forget, if only for a little while, life’s great tragedies, and heartaches and sorrow; if you mean the drink, the sale of which of pours into our treasuries untold millions of dollars, which are used to provide tender care for our little crippled children, our blind, our deaf, our dumb, our pitiful aged and infirm, to build highways and hospitals and schools, then certainly I am for it.
“This is my stand. I will not retreat from it. I will not compromise.”