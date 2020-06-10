Good afternoon, Montrose.
Some good ink from our local golf courses.
Butter Side Up……Cobble Creek PGA Professional Gerard Lanser happened to be at the right place at the right time and his training from 20 years earlier came in handy. It saved a life.
Chuck Milton had knocked on the clubhouse door May 6 to signal Lanser that he was going out with his regular Wednesday morning group. It’s the last thing he recalls. Milton collapsed near his golf cart and went into full cardiac arrest.
“We flipped him over. He was blue. There was no pulse,” said Lanser Monday morning from the Cobble pro shop. Assistant golf pro Kayla Rusk was also on scene and called 911. Lanser did chest compressions and CPR on Milton for five long minutes. The paramedics arrived, did more compressions and shocked him twice, using a defibrillator (AED), until a pulse began to hold. He survived it.
Milton’s at home these days, chipping golf shots in the back yard, having therapy, and ready to start playing again. Lanser said Milton has been checking in via email.
“The good Lord wanted me, but Gerald wouldn’t let me go,” said Milton, 85, laughing. “He saved my life. It was extraordinary and remarkable. It would’ve been bad news for some. I was lucky he was there.”
Lanser grew up in south Florida and went to college in Arizona where he received Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training when he was 18. Milton was his first on-the-spot patient. He’s batting 1.000. Lanser turned professional in 2007, chased the money on the mini-tours for a while, then a stint on the Canadian PGA tour. He took over the top job at Cobble in 2014. He and Jessica Wiley Lanser are the parents of two children.
Milton is one of those “everybody knows him” type of folks in a small city, given his good humor and story-telling abilities. He made his bones as senior producer for CBS Sports for 35 years. He broke bread with folks named Lombardi, Gifford, Landry, Summerall while producing NFL Sunday afternoon broadcasts. Retiring a second time to Montrose, he became the longtime Montrose Indians football broadcast partner with the late, great Jim Kerschner on KUBC.
Butter Side Up……Tom Young, PGA golf professional at the city’s Black Canyon Golf Course, was recently awarded the 2019 Youth Player Development award from the Colorado Section, Professional Golfers of America. Criteria for the honor is the pro’s contribution to the game, and more importantly, growing golf among the young.
Young was a mover-and-shaker in getting the Montrose Junior Golf Alliance up and running last summer which attracted some 125 boys and girls. “All three of the clubs here had separate golf camps,” said Young last week. “We thought it would be more successful with one organization working together.” Before the pandemic, the youth golf camps would run three weeks at each course. This year, there will be one camp in July. He met recently with city leadership to begin sorting out dates, costs and details like social distancing.
Young grew up in Montrose and has been the pro at Black Canyon for eight years. He’s also an assistant coach on the Montrose High School golf teams, the ones that consistently win regional and state championships. The Indians are the team to beat in Class 4A, year in and year out. These championships teams – young men and women – benefit from “feeder” programs and summer camps that have been encouraged at local courses. The Links at Cobble Creek and The Bridges also welcome young golfers and have hosted 4A state championships. The list of MHS Indian golfers who have played on collegiate teams is a long one. Young and his wife, Christy, have three sons.
Eric Feeley, a PGA pro and PGA general manager, runs The Bridges and has known Young since their school days. Feeley’s from Delta and the two used to compete in youth golf tournaments.
“Tom was instrumental in getting the local youth golf camps up and running,” said Feeley. “He’s always had a passion for teaching the kids, working with them directly for years. He enjoys it and his efforts benefit all of us.”
Before his Black Canyon position, Young was active in golf course construction in the Philippines and at Hideout Lake, the would-be Nicklaus course off Dave Wood Road, near Ouray County. Hideout Lake went bust 10-plus years ago, a victim of the recession.
There’s a buzz of young golfers and employees working at BCGC, in contrast to the groups of older players sitting on the patio socializing and reliving that day’s play. Young’s young team is hustling carts and handling driving range duties, working with the public. He says four high school students work the pro shop, five more have jobs with golf course maintenance.
“I enjoy watching these kids become good men and women,” said Young. “It’s fun to watch them grow and go to college. We want to help them understand the game, help them enjoy it more.”
