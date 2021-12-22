Good afternoon, Montrose.
Merry Christmas, everyone.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Garden of Lights is a must-see nowadays at the Montrose Botanic Gardens. Full festive brilliance. The event opened Dec. 17 and ran for three nights and will continue Dec. 22-23, and Dec. 26-27.
The Garden of Lights began in 2014 as an MBS fundraiser and has grown annually.
Longtime volunteer Bryan Cashion says the ‘Lights’ grew from a discussion of a fundraiser, an event that would provide more exposure about the Garden and its educational programs.
“Many people were needed to make the event successful,” said Cashion. “It takes several weeks to place lights on trees, lay out extension cords (1,500 feet that first year), assemble lighted sculptures and put together tents for ticketing and hospitality.”
In addition to the lights, there will be live music, refreshments and Santa will be around, too.
Likely the most popular attraction are the horse-drawn wagon rides. Jim Rock and his family will have his gray Percherons for the rides, Matt Miles will pull others with his black Percherons.
Tickets are on sale at Camelot Gardens, Fabula and at the gate.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……The Montrose High School mascot committee has four front-runners for a new name: Storm, Raptors, Bulls, Mountain Lions. There have been two meetings to determine new mascots for both MHS and Centennial Middle School.
At the first meeting, there was a delineation of what values would be reflected in the new mascot: courage, strength, fearlessness, pride, commitment. The new mascot would be gender neutral and non-human inclusive. The mascot would also have “curb appeal,” with a cool look that the student body could support.
When there was talk of relitigating SB-2116, the legislation that removed Native American symbols from Colorado sports teams, leaders Jim Barnhill, MHS principal and Tom West, representing the county school board, wisely shut it down. It’s done; it’s going to happen and there’s a February deadline coming fast. New uniforms have to be ordered, school items with a logo have to be changed.
“It’s going to be an expensive adventure,” said West, also noting that it’s a cultural shift, an opportunity that comes once every 100-years or so – naming a new school mascot. Committee members are tasked with getting feedback and suggestions from the public.
Here’s another two cents: WolfPack. Not wolves, rather, but the Montrose WolfPack. Wolfpacks are fierce, fast and work together as a team and community. There’s just one other school in the state with the name, Loveland. The Wolfpack logo would have potential for friendly or fierce expression.
Barnhill says the school colors (red, black, white) will not be changed and there are plans to keep the feather as a nod to MHS history.
Centennial Middle School, home of the Braves, will be changing as well. The school put in a new gym floor three years ago with a big ‘B’ in the center. Rather than tearing that out and coping with more expense, the new mascot will be something like Bobcats or Bears, Badgers or Beavers. More input from students and community is sought.
What’s arguable is how another Montrose school, Johnson, is supposed to change its mascot, too. Three county schools – three! – within a few minutes carpool of one another, are faced with enormous expense.
Can’t the bigwigs at the state running this transition make an allowance for the Johnson Elementary Thunderbirds? To borrow from popular lexicon: C’mon, man.
Two other Colorado schools have Thunderbirds as part of the brand, one dating from 1960 and they’re not changing. (MDP, Dec. 17)
••••••
Controlled Burn Alert!……One of Life’s Good Guys, Walt Burke, puts another candle on the cake come Friday. Walt’s been around for so long he can remember when it snowed here in December. A milestone, Walt will be 90.
Walt and Marilee Burke have been blessed with eight children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They’ve been married 61 years.
He’s a proud Marine, fersure. He’s a Korean War veteran, serving in South Korea and was part of a security detail for President Dwight D. Eisenhower when he toured the country.
Walt’s had an interesting business life. He’s been a developer of Blue Mesa lake properties, developed real estate in Bailey and Lakewood and for one year, in Iowa, he was a farmer. At one juncture, he and his longtime friend, Roy Romer (later governor), owned and operated five John Deere stores. Relocating to Montrose, Walt and Marilee opened the Storm King Ski and Rentals store on S. Townsend. They were owners of Park Avenue True Value from 1984 to 2020.
Years ago, I wrote of their golden retriever, Woody, who was trained to collect the MDP at the end of their driveway and give it to Walt. Woody’s 14 now, but has a playmate, they recently welcomed another golden puppy, Lily.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.