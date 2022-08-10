THE NOTEBOOK: Liz & Dick

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, left, and daughter Liz Cheney were interviewed by the Sheridan (Wyoming) Press in October 2016 before she was elected to the U.S. Congress representing Wyoming. (Justin Sheely/Sheridan Press)

Come Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will likely lose Wyoming’s GOP primary election to Harriett Hageman, a water lawyer from Cheyenne. Hageman has been ambivalent about the last presidential election until last week when she echoed the “rigged” chorus during a speech in Casper.

The OG’s (Original Guessers) have declared Cheney will lose anywhere from 10 to 22 points. The race for Wyoming’s one congressional race is usually a tame affair; this time, it’s bestirred a national audience and big donors. There’s no bigger name (Cheney) in Wyoming politics, save the Simpsons of Cody.



