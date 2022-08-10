THE NOTEBOOK: Liz & Dick

Come Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will likely lose Wyoming’s GOP primary election to Harriett Hageman, a water lawyer from Cheyenne. Hageman has been ambivalent about the last presidential election until last week when she echoed the “rigged” chorus during a speech in Casper.
The OG’s (Original Guessers) have declared Cheney will lose anywhere from 10 to 22 points. The race for Wyoming’s one congressional race is usually a tame affair; this time, it’s bestirred a national audience and big donors. There’s no bigger name (Cheney) in Wyoming politics, save the Simpsons of Cody.
It is enlightening to watch the pearl-clutching by members of her party about how consequential she has become. Some 17 million-plus, says Nielsen, have tuned in, on average, for the eight Jan. 6 hearings. Although she’s vice chair of the committee, Cheney is certifiably in command of the process and dialogue. A no-nonsense, merciless visibility. One of her GOP colleagues recently told the New York Times, “Cheney has the emotion of algebra.”
••••••
Cheney grew up in Virginia while her father was Wyoming’s congressman and Secretary of Defense; while her mom, Lynne Cheney, was chair of the National Endowment of the Humanities and was on the board of Lockheed International. Cheney was a high school cheerleader and while there’s not a lot of research on this, maybe the only member of Congress to have once exhorted, “two bits, four bits!” Today, she’s on a national stage, with opening and closing statements while Republican administrators and lawyers are grilled during sworn testimony. Cheney married Phillip Perry, an attorney, and they have five children.
She returned to Wyoming in 2012. She filed a primary challenge a year later against Sen. Mike Enzi (1944-2021), a beloved and effective senator who served three terms in the senate. Cheney was involved in a rhubarb about a fishing license and in a public spat with her sister over same-sex marriage. That campaign folded after six months. Two years later, Cheney was in my office at the Sheridan Press for an interview as she was running for her father’s former seat in Congress.
She introduced herself to the receptionist and we exchanged greetings and pleasantries. No campaign aides tagged along.
I asked: “How’s your dad?”
Cheney replied: “He’s sitting in the truck.”
I had to process that for a moment or two. Her father, possibly the most influential vice president, was indeed in our parking lot, texting, while a steady rain came down.
Tapping on the glass, I asked him if he wanted to come inside and join us. Sure, he replied.
The Press’ managing editor, Kristin Czaban, who succeeded me as publisher, sat in on the interview as well and pressed candidate Cheney on the issues facing Wyoming. The conversation with the vice-president took another path.
• We talked about the Cubs. Both are lifelong fans. Their team won its first World Series since 1908 just prior to her election.
• He discussed his six heart attacks and transplant. One of them occurred during his first run for Congress in 1978 when he had to suspend his campaign to recover. Most thought that was that and the end of Cheney in politics. He returned and won by 11 points. “They (heart attacks) pushed me to function at a high level,” adding the setbacks helped him focus on national politics that were to come.
• He smiled at the recollection that when he won, the two other congressional seats were held by Democrats, Sen. Gale McGee (1915-1992), always a sharp dresser and advocate for voter’s rights, was elected to three terms. Rep. Teno Roncalio (1916-2003), a Normandy Beach infantry war hero, served five terms in the House. Cheney said the three worked cohesively to give Wyoming a greater voice in national issues, particularly in the business of Wyoming’s seemingly limitless natural resources and the protection of public lands.
• The proliferation of media and technology has changed everything, he said. Cheney remembered how he would drive by himself across Wyoming’s isolated distances to talk to constituents. “It gave me more time to process and think instead immediately having to deal with a concern or crisis.” The 24/7 news cycle and social media is the go-to for information. Or disinformation.
Some feedback rolled in after the column was published about why I didn’t ask Vice President Cheney about the War in Iraq, the CIA leak scandal, or the attempt on his life by the Taliban which killed 23 in a bombing attack at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan; his role as the “shadow” president to George W. Bush. Fair questions, certainly.
There’s some engineering in an interview. There’s an ask of the interviewee, usually followed by a second ask. Then there’s research, timing of the questions, and follow-up. And luck. It was Liz’s 60 minutes, not her father’s. The luck part was how the former vice president was chauffeuring his daughter around the state.
She wore a campaign button from 1978 which simply read “Cheney.” He grumped, smiling, “that means we paid for them, and they didn’t get distributed.” A father-daughter vibe was evident. So was the impression of two shrewd politicians who prefer policy over glad-handing and performance. There was also a dose now and then of Cheney-esque humor during the interview. Somewhat along the lines of what she told Florida’s Matt Gaetz earlier this year while he was campaigning in Cheyenne for Hageman. “Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear makeup,” said Liz Cheney.
••••••
She twice won reelection by large margins and was on track for GOP House leadership. That all disappeared when she voted to impeach the 45th president. She’s testified repeatedly how he’s unfit for another term the Oval Office. Her campaign events have been quiet, sometimes by invitation. She has a fulltime security team, an upshot from facing regular death threats. The reporting in the Sunday Times denotes how she’s already moved on from her Wyoming campaign and is beyond the events of Jan. 6 – usually described as a government coup, or a middle school field trip.
The 60 minutes with the Cheney’s went quickly. Her position as a recognizable national figure and possible presidential candidate – considerations she’s done little to discourage — is because of one man. Not once in the interview was he mentioned as the party’s nominee.