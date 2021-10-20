Good afternoon, Montrose.
What’s in a Name? 900 Big Ones……If you’ve ever wanted to be involved in the naming of a team’s mascot, one with long term effects, here’s your chance. Applications to rebrand the mascots for Montrose High School (Indians) and Centennial Middle School (Braves) will be accepted until Oct. 25. The application process began Oct. 15. School district spokesman Matt Jenkins expects a “robust” participation. Indeed.
High school and middle school principals Jim Barnhill and Joe Simo will lead the naming efforts. Also serving on this committee is superintendent Carrie Stephenson, Jim Pavlich, director of operations, and Jenkins. There will be at least two naming sessions before the Dec. 14 school board meeting where the new mascot will be announced.
A quick dig into MDP archives reflects consideration of changing the mascot dates to 2002. Those efforts never got any traction and were without an ultimatum. Some 24 schools in Colorado are affected by SB 21-116 which was signed into law in June. Districts have until next June to make the switch or face stiff fines.
Some ideas I’ve heard include the Montrose Thunder, Montrose Eagles, Montrose Miners, Montrose Red Hawks. One suggestion takes a page from the NFL’s Washington Football Team franchise. Getting out of the mascot business altogether and similarly calling the teams: Montrose Football Team, Montrose Volleyball Team, Montrose Wrestling Team. And so on. The MHS logo, which has been recognized by students, parents and patrons for generations, would keep the feather. “Call it the ‘spirit feather,’” said one parent.
To join the process, apply at mcsd.org. There’s a nifty Power Point-esque click-through that explains the whole magilla.
Compliance would begin in January 2022. Costs of new insignia – one estimate to change all the logoed items at two schools, plus uniforms, mats, other insignia – comes in at $900,000. At one point, schools were told a BEST grant (Building Excellent Schools Today) would be available to mitigate the expense. As the process lengthened, however, the priority of these grants to help with re-naming a mascot has slipped. Rural school districts like ours face the greatest financial impact.
Montrose will have company in the mascot transition. Cleveland’s MLB franchise, the Indians, which has been around since 1901, will have a new name for the 2022 season as well. Quick now: what’s their new name?
Let’s go, Guardians.
No One Asked Me, But……It’s difficult to imagine a more challenging start for a local school system’s superintendent. From the jump in 2020, Carrie Stephenson had to deal first-hand with unprecedented remote learning brought on by the pandemic, asbestos in school buildings, the fraudulent IT guy who she inherited from the two previous supers, and the ongoing shout-it-out conflagration over masks and curriculum. Then a pricey, state-mandated mascot transformation. Lucky she didn’t have O.J. as the football coach.
My grandfather was a school system’s superintendent in Dickson, Okla., about 10 miles east of Ardmore. Dickson’s about 1,200 residents. His portrait still adorns the lobby. He stares down like he’s about to expel Eddie Haskell for insincerity. (Memo to youngsters: Eddie’s a character from ‘Leave It to Beaver.’) New Deal programs like WPA (Works Progress-Projects Administration) provided new buildings in 1935 that are still used today by three schools. A.E. Dickson died 10 years later having navigated a rural school system through the Great Depression and without having to sort out a new mascot. Dickson is home of the Comets.
Fiction & Non-Fiction redux……Bring $20 with you to the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Grand Junction, and you’ll be in the greeting card section or among the magazines. Twenty bucks doesn’t go too far there.
Not so at the Friends of the Library book sale which started today (Oct. 20) and runs through Sunday at the Montrose Regional Library. Usually $20 buys 20 books, or thereabouts at the annual sale, its first in two years.
Proceeds supports MRL programs which included delivery of books during the pandemic. Join the Friends, some 181 members at last check, in order to get in early for the best selection.
First Trip Around the Sun……There’s something about a late-in-life child (a grandson) that stirs the soul and rattles the senses. Happy first birthday to Milo Lee Woody.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.