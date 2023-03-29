Good day, Montrose.
••••••
National Player of the Week …… Kennadie Minerich of Montrose has been named NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Aquinas College Saints women’s lacrosse team to three wins last week. Aquinas is in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Against Georgetown, Minerich scored five of the Saints’ 22 goals and had six assists. Versus Thomas More College, Minerich scored six of the Saints’ 22 goals and had three assists. In a game against the team’s Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference rival, Indiana State, Minerich led the Saints’ 14-11 comeback victory by scoring four goals and tacking on three assists. In sum: 15 goals, 12 assists, three victories in a week’s time.
This was the first time Minerich, a junior business-art major, had been named national player of the week. She has been selected three times for Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) player of the week. She has been a three-year starter for the Saints’ women’s lacrosse team. While a student at Montrose High School, Minerich was a four-year starter in three sports: basketball, softball and lacrosse.
She’s the daughter of Paul and Kathie Minerich, of Montrose. Paul Minerich was with Russell Stover for 28 years, 21 years as the general manager; Stover closed its candy factory operations and retail store three years ago.
••••••
Chocolate Therapy …… When I was doing the chemo business 20 years ago, nothing tasted right. Pretty much everything tasted like metal. However, part of the “recovery regimen” were Russell Stover coconut clusters. Pull ‘em out of the freezer, chase with orange Gatorade, and there you go, a testimonial and a spiritual lift.
••••••
‘Dems the Rules …… Major League Baseball has made some significant rule changes for the new season in efforts to speed up the game and spark more action. MLB batting averages have been declining and what were two-hour games or less generations ago have morphed into three-plus-hours marathons. During this year’s spring training, with the new rules in place, batting averages went up and 30-plus minutes were shaved off the average game’s length.
Notably, a pitch clock has been added and defensive shifts have been eliminated. Pitchers will have 15 seconds to throw a pitch with the bases empty and 20 seconds to throw once runners are on.
“People over 40 are probably comfortable with the way the game was,” said former major league pitcher Mike Trujillo Monday. What bugs him is the “disengagement” part of the rule where the pitcher may only disengage from the pitching rubber twice per at bat. Either to call a time out, or to attempt a pickoff throw. He can throw a third pickoff attempt, but he better be successful. If the runner gets back safely to the base, a balk is assessed and the runner advances.
“It’s a stupid rule,” added Trujillo. “The hitter has the advantage.” But on the other hand, the 15-second clock compels the pitcher to hold on to the ball until the last moment or two which makes the batter tense and uneasy, he adds.
Doing away with the defensive shift, said Trujillo, is a good change. It could spark more base hits, more doubles, more base running, more defensive assists. “If they had had had the defensive shift back in the day, Rod Carew would’ve hit .600,” said Trujillo. Carew was a lifetime .328 hitter known for being able to hit to all fields to advance runners. He played for 19 seasons, retiring after the 1985 season, which happened to be Trujillo’s rookie year for the Boston Red Sox. Trujillo is a longtime State Farm Insurance agent with offices on south Townsend Ave.
Trujillo said he didn’t need a pitch clock. “I worked fast. I wanted to get it (the ball) and get hitters out. The hitters knew what was coming — a sinker, a slider or a change-up. I didn’t have a 97-mph fastball.”
Trujillo does recall a couple of hitters that would lengthen at bats by stepping in and out of the batter’s box, fiddle with their batting gloves, or worse. (Scratchin’, spittin’.) “Brett Butler was always in and out of the box,” said Trujillo of the 17-year veteran who played for Cleveland during Trujillo’s years in the American League. “And Wade Boggs. He had all kinds of superstitions.”
Trujillo pitched in 83 games over five seasons with three teams (Boston, Seattle, Detroit) and had a 12-12 record.
••••••
Fearless Prediction …… Opening day (finally) is tomorrow. Come October, no Left Coast or Right Coast; it’ll be a southern World Serious — Braves and Astros.