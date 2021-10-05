This is National Newspaper Week. If you’re keeping up with “weeks” for various industries and professions. For years, I wrote columns and editorials about how swell newspapers were. Government watchdog. Best local investment for advertising. Promoter of civic good and expansion. Town square for reasonable opinions. Classified ads that WORK! That sort of thing.
Since retiring from publishing community newspapers four years ago, these columns have devolved into sentiment and memory. Here’s one more.
• For years, community newspapers published “country correspondents.” These folks, usually women with inestimable skills, wrote local gossip: who was in the hospital (this was light years before HIPPA), who was visiting from out of town. What family just celebrated a birth. They were paid by the inch and typically it was a paragraph for each dose of news, usually two sentences, then on to the next tidbit. The copy, most often handwritten, was tedious and had to be typeset. Sometimes opinion creeped in. Observations about libidinous spouses had to be watched.
My favorite entry of all time was from the Whitefish (Mont.) Pilot. The correspondent was Ida Hunnewell from Olney, a tiny place in Flathead County. One year, during hunting season, Mrs. Hunnewell closed her column with the encouragement: “I hope the men get their meat.”
• Bylines -- back when -- were arbitrarily given by the editor to the reporter. Usually on a story-by-story basis until there was trust and tenure between the two. A reporter could be on staff for years and see their efforts as “Staff Report,” or “By Staff.” Getting a byline was a big deal; it had to be earned. These unwritten rules softened over time.
Reporters who called into the copy desk for breaking news, from a government meeting or a ball game, were of two personality types: take the dictation exactly as the reporter gives it, or the rewrite guy could fill in the blanks. A generation later, this would be known as “yada-yada-yada.”
There was hell to pay if a reporter called in a story and the copy editor failed to include the byline. Or if you misspelled the reporter’s name. I worked the copy desk on the Port Arthur (Tex.) News for a while, taking a break from college. One of the reporters was a veteran journalist, Hortense Chesser. I misspelled her name just once.
• No one forgets their first one. First loves may be disdained or disregarded by reporters, but the first byline? Never. I was covering the junior high football team, known as the Dogies, for the Marshall (Tex.) News Messenger. The home team won the game, 36-6. I worked the sidelines, keeping stats and bragged to anyone who’d listen how I was a working journo. I promised the cheerleaders their names would be in print the next day.
That night in my room, using a WWII era Royal typewriter, I sweated over a six-page, double-spaced (with carbons) accounting of the game. My father, the paper’s publisher, was to give it to the sports editor the next morning. Concentration in class was difficult while that first byline was laying in the front lawn. (Memo: newspapers then were printed, rolled up tightly and secured with a rubber band, and thrown into a home’s yard from a bicycle or car.) It had had been reduced to three paragraphs. Who, what, when, where? No cheerleader names, either. Darn editors.
• While in school, I was the night editor on the Greenville (Tex.) Herald Banner, responsible for getting the paper out. It was affectionately called by its readers, the Herald Bummer. I had the 4 p.m. to midnight shift which was a real bummer for college night life. The upside: sideline-pressbox-locker room passes to Dallas Cowboy home games in the Cotton Bowl. This was before they became known as America’s (.500) Team. One of my evening duties was to pick up newswire photos from the Associated Press at the bus station. This revelation always astonishes the young -- breaking news arriving by Greyhound.
• In the summer of 1966, I mostly transcribed scorebooks from rec leagues and wrote youth baseball stories. I emptied ashtrays, took out the trash and ran copy to editors, tear sheets to advertisers. In need of an initiative, I started taking photos of Black churches and their leadership – the minister, choir director, head of the deacons, youth coordinator. Typically posed on their church’s front steps, identified left to right. The photos ran on inside pages. Each time one of them was published, angry calls flooded the newsroom, subscribers cancelled their home delivery; advertisers complained. Marshall then was fiercely segregated. Separate health care. Separate schools. Separate four-year colleges. Separate business districts. Separate churches. A first experience of a newspaper being a “tocsin.”
That newsroom was a place where editors yelled at reporters and reporters yelled back. The phones rang all the time. News wire machines constantly clattered and occasionally dinged. (The bell was a signal there was a news bulletin coming.) Everyone smoked, it seemed. Half-drunk coffee cups lined the desks. The atmosphere was filled with the next deadline, the next story. It was an exciting place for a 14-year-old after school and during summers. There was always a fresh roll of newsprint on the press, ready. Cut me a slice of this.
• Some retired publisher stories have a genesis from the dark arts of HR. A few are real-time, embraceable management lessons. Like: never host an open bar at a community open house.
Once, in a job interview, an applicant for the receptionist/classified sales position brought her husband along. He kept interrupting during the questioning or talked over his wife. He was asked to leave. “Thank you,” she said, relieved. “I need this job in order to make some money, so I can get out of town with my boyfriend.”
• Critics of newspaper folk have said, ad infinitum, how we’re a cold-hearted bunch what with publishing the news; those pesky things, facts. I also published a boatload of typos and my favorite is still the one from the Montrose Daily Press in 2004. It wasn’t from a news story.
The MDP’s circulation department had sent subscribers a letter regarding billing delays and incorrect invoices because we were changing software companies. We apologized to home delivery customers, regretting “any sort of incontinence this has caused.”
Now that’s empathy.
