Good day, Montrose.
No one took the Fifth during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Montrose Community Recreation Center celebrates a milestone this week. It’s been five years since it opened and some 1.2 million visitors have come through the doors for swimming, basketball, climbing; for fitness and wellness classes, Zumba and yoga instruction, strength training, and of course, pickleball. It’s a safe place to drop off kids for exercise (something other than looking at their phones), a healthy place for adults to work out and get that heart rate faster. An ideal place to network and catch up on conversations with friends. The sounds of the rec include the squeak of a sneaker, the laughter of kids in the pool, the cheering of parents and grandparents for their progeny in rec league basketball. A sense of community, just like the sign out front says. (For guys like Ole Buster here, it’s a place to envy youth and agility.) The MRC officially opened Jan. 21, 2017. The fifth-anniversary open house hoorah at the MRC – vendors, games, music – will be Thursday, July 14, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Building the MRC wasn’t an easy hill to climb. There were 10 efforts over a 30-year period. There were five ballot initiatives, four them failing before success in 2014. Examples: in 1998, just 24% of the voters said yes. In 2007, when better roads and expanded law enforcement successfully passed voters, the recreation question on the same ballot could only muster about 30%. Five years later, after an earnest campaign that explained all the benefits and needs of a community rec center, it failed by a 55/45% vote. It was a demoralizing time for its proponents.
The group(s) pushed forward, but tactics were changed.
• Notably, a political action committee separate from the rec district was formed. Ditto a non-profit recreation district foundation which was aligned with the Montrose Community Foundation. Local businesses and citizens raised $50,000 toward a capital campaign goal of $2.6 million. Now there was “skin in the game” by local citizens towards the $28 million cost.
• One significant pivot: real estate was purchased for the site of the future MRC. That sent a big message, besides the signage: “Site of the future home of the Montrose Recreation Center.” Citizens could then visualize where the recreation center was going to be built. That land, too, provided leverage when the big hitters of Colorado nonprofits and state funding – foundations like El Pomar, the Daniels Fund, Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) – got involved. Local foundations, business, and civic clubs, too, got on board. It was land that was in foreclosure, good deal. Just imagine what that once-foreclosed land on Woodgate Road, across the street from Walmart and Oxbow Crossing, is worth these days.
• Affiliation with the SilverSneakers program added lift to the MRC’s older demographic, those who are on Medicare or have supplemental insurance plans.
The vote to raise the sales tax by 0.3%, nonetheless, was close. Measure B passed April 1, 2014, with 2,972 votes for, and 2,734 votes against.
One ongoing knock during the campaign was how the MRC was going to be a place for local “elites.” ‘Taint so, if you look across the weight room, or to the treadmills or look upon the pickle-ballers. All that hustle and determined looks doesn’t look like a country-club crowd. About 1,300-plus roll through the door daily. Without makeup on, with pot bellies out. And one common fashion item: Spandex
Good stuff, this.
••••••
Such a Good Dog……Dexter, The Walking Dog from Ouray, expanded his media profile Sunday last when CBS News reporter Steve Hartman did a segment on him as part of the network’s long-running “Sunday Morning” program. His is a story about perseverance.
Seven years ago, Dexter, a Brittany spaniel, was sniffing for deer and was struck by a moving vehicle. One front leg was amputated, the other seriously damaged. At first, there was a wheeled device to help him get along, but one day, his owner Kentee Pasek of Ouray, said Dexter started using his hind legs to get around and mastered the travel on Ouray’s steep streets. He’s been on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and has about a million followers on four social media platforms. Tourists have their picture taken with him and Dexter’s always a star in the Ouray parades.
Managing Dexter’s swarm of social media and fan mail has pretty much become Pasek’s vocation these days. Some fan mail arrives at the post office addressed simply: Dexter, Ouray, Colo.