Good morning, Montrose.
There was no ingestion of livestock deworming meds during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……After a year’s hiatus, the 17th annual Montrose Wine & Food Festival will be Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The venue will be new: the Montrose County Events Center. It’s being presented by Alpine Bank. Proceeds benefit the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club.
More than 60 local food, craft beers, artisan wine and distilled spirits vendors will be featured. Tickets: ($65) are available at the door. Bud Taylor, executive director and former member in his younger days, says the fundraiser is essential to its annual operations budget.
The club will break ground in the spring on a new facility at the corner of east Niagara and 6700 road. Eighty-seven percent of the capital campaign funds to build it have been reached. Before the pandemic, there were 100-plus kids showing up daily at the center. The club began in 1999. The festival has a party vibe, with samples and sips and a lot of catching up with friends. Patrons usually depart with a smile.
•••••
Find the Dancing Shoes……Some words of counsel: when you find the Vanessa Collier videos on YouTube – turn up the volume.
The two-time Blues Music Award winner will perform Friday, Sept. 3, at the Montrose Summer Music Series, wrapping up season six of the popular concert series. She lights it up with her sax virtuosity and vocals. Think funk, R&B.
The concert is free and starts at 6 p.m. with opening band, Neon Sky. It’s in the backyard of the Elk’s Club.
••••••
Updates……Checking in with two major municipal projects under construction in Montrose.
• The Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park is “under budget, and ahead of schedule,” said City of Montrose public works director Jim Scheid. There was $3.2 million budgeted for the outdoor entertainment venue, but since city crews have provided a number of services, like roadway base and landscaping services, it’s been a savings to the project.
The contracted due date with Stryker Construction of Montrose is Nov. 1. But according to Scheid, the amphitheater is so much ahead of schedule, a ribbon-cutting-grand opening will happen sooner. Amphitheater turf was laid most recently. “Time and money, we’ve been able to save both,” said Scheid.
• The new Montrose police station is about a year away from completion and is on schedule. Scheid said the construction faced some early soil issue troubles, but they’ve been resolved. There are 30-plus workers on site these days. When the steel framing goes in and the subcontractors get to work, the worksite population will grow to about 80. The city bought the steel for the building early on and thus saved money because pandemic-related steel shortages. “I’m glad the city acted quickly to buy the steel,” said Scheid. “It saved us millions given what’s happened to steel prices.”
Discussion of building a new police department in downtown Montrose has been around for years. Voters passed the 2A public safety referendum in 2019. The 2A OK not only birthed the build, but also added more police on the street, in schools, and justice-related personnel.
Scheid is from Montrose (MHS class of ’03) and graduated from Colorado State U. with a degree in construction management. After college he worked for FCI Contractors which had projects in four states. He then signed on with Noble Casing, Inc., of Cheyenne where he was promoted into management. He worked for Montrose construction companies before taking over the public works position four years ago.
Scheid and Kelli Scheid have two children.
••••••
More Fiber in the Diet…….Summers are not finished until the Notebook wanders over to Orchard Valley Farms in the North Fork valley of Delta County. As expected, the general store was busy with visitors while the Bradley’s were busier -- Lee was selling honey, Ryan was working the watermelon patch, Kathy was mowing the grass.
The Bradleys farm more than 100 acres. (“We manage it for the bank,” said Lee with laugh.) The trees were thick with fruit – peaches, apples, nectarines -- and the ground covered was covered with vegetables -- eggplant, okra, squash. They have a thriving “you-pick’em” business with visitors. Then there’s the Black Bridge Winery, established in 2004, and a cattle operation which Ryan manages. Last weekend, Kathy hosted their annual fresh peaches and ice cream festival. It’s pure-dee farm-to-fork.
Lee sent 1,500 boxes of peaches to the Front Range last week. We brought a box home, too.
••••••
Noboodies’ Pirfickt……Typos can live forever. While doing research last week on the True Grit Café anniversary feature (MDP, Aug. 26), I came across a 14-year-old typo. It was in a story about the True Grit’s “True Grit” reunion in 2007 which attracted movie stars (Kim Darby, Angie Dickinson, Johnny Crawford) and musicians. This typo got past the reporter, the editors, and the publisher.
Part of the reunion program, said the story, was a vocalist who was described in the article as a “Western sinner.” (Those are the best kind, actually.)
Think the reporter meant: “singer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.