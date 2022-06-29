Good day, Montrose.
There was no struggling with the mute button during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Double Dog Dare……Longtime friend Nate Wick and his children, Sunny and Dory, won the ‘Junc on the Unc’ river race Saturday at the 14th annual Ridgway River Festival. The threesome also received the blue ribbon for “Best Use of Recycled Materials.”
The aquatic whoop-de-doo is held at Rollans Park amidst booths, food trucks, rubber ducks and live music. The race is about homemade watercraft that sails on a half-mile of the Uncompahgre River.
Nate’s store, Cimarron Coffee and Books, sells good coffee and pastry. And a boatload of oatmeal. In fact, that was the prime element of their winning entry — 164 plastic, recyclable oatmeal containers, along with foam core and of course, duct tape.
“I had the idea long ago to save the containers,” said Nate. “We didn’t start putting the boat together until last Wednesday before the race.” All three floated the Unc. Sunny and Dory are students at Ridgway Middle School; their mom, Tera, is the community initiatives facilitator for the Town of Ridgway.
Wick bought the popular coffee shop two years ago and the business has grown from one employee (him) to nine. “It’s been crazy busy,” said Nate of his store, also noting how the other Ridgway businesses, nowadays thick with visitors, have been undeterred by $5 gas.
“We’ll defend our title, for sure,” he added, referring to next year.
••••••
Striping It……Last week’s Notebook caught up with three former MHS athletes as they have moved on to collegiate sports. A reader noted another and sent a tip, via the email transom — Glen-Michael Mihavetz of Montrose.
Mihavetz graduated from MHS in 2017. He played in three straight state 4A golf tournaments for Montrose High School, finishing fourth for the medalist honor his senior year. He was coached by MHS coaches Angelo DeJulio and Dave Woodruff, along with local PGA professionals Tom Young and Gerard Lancer.
Mihavetz played Division One NCAA golf for Monmouth University — one hour from New York City, one mile from the beach — in West Long Branch, New Jersey. He graduated Monmouth with a degree in business and decision sciences. Mihavetz competed all four years for the Hawks, winning a couple of tournaments and was voted MVP one year by his teammates.
These days, Mihavetz is working towards PGA Class A professional certification of which there are three levels. He’s the assistant caddy manager for a second season at Castle Rock Golf Club, which has been the site for PGA tournaments. The 2024 BMW Championship returns in 2024 to Castle Rock. After graduation, he was an assistant pro at Bear’s Claw Country Club, in Naples, Fla., a Jack Nicklaus signature course.
“I’m playing on a couple of mini-tours in Florida in the winter in order to get professional tournament experience,” said Mihavetz. “The plan is to become a head golf professional and a director of instruction.”
He’s the son of Lynda and Michael Mihavetz. His sister, Sierra, this past spring wrapped up three years of golf for the MHS girls’ golf team.
••••••
Hey Ho! I Want to Go. Down to the Zydeco Show…..It’s a first, zydeco music in Montrose. The Montrose Summer Music Series welcomes Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble and its infectious blend of southern Louisiana music Friday evening. It’ll be at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Gates open at 5. Bring a lawn chair and a pair of dancing shoes.
Taylor earned his zydeco bona fides performing and touring with Chenier family band. CJ Chenier is the ‘King of Zydeco.’ MSMS producer Dave Bowman said Taylor’s band is “perfectly tailored for a Montrose summer evening.”
The Soul Shakers – Woods, Tom Yengo, Jason Uhl, John White – will open at 6 p.m. White is a music educator at Columbine Middle School. Food trucks at the MSMS has grown from six to eight. (Wonder if they’ll have any boudain, a Cajun sausage of pork and rice?)
••••••
Day Off, With Pay……The Fourth’s coming next Monday, the ideal three- to four-day weekend. Much to see and do around the Old Hometown.
• Fourth of July parade on Main Street, Pythian Street, to Rio Grande Avenue (10 a.m.).
• Two free concerts July 4 at the new Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. The Air Force Falconaires (5 p.m.), and the group, “Girl Named Tom,” winner of NBC’s The Voice, will follow (7:30 p.m.). There will be a food truck “village” and a beer garden; well, there you go.
• Then of course, fireworks. (Dark).
••••••
Have a great holiday, everyone!