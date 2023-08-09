Good day, Montrose.
No conspiracies, just jokes.
•••
Butter Side Up…Next weekend, it’s the annual Fun on the Uncompaghre, aka “Func Fest.”
It’ll be Saturday and Sunday at Riverbottom Park and at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Live music, beer gardens, children’s activities, a kayak rodeo — the whole kaboodle. It’s free, and to know the details: visitmontrose.com.
•••
National Tell a Joke Day is next week (Aug. 16), smack in the middle of the dog days.
The Notebook has always tried to close the column each week with something light, a joke or a story or “news of the weird.” Or a “winning” headline that possibly prompts a grin.
One newspaper I’m familiar with had a headline over a story about a repeat offender who kept breaking out of county jail. ‘On the lamb again,’ read the headline. Another newspaper, this one over in western Idaho, used the word “dyke” in a headline about the local water board.
• Pun-y.
--Last night, I dreamed of swimming in an ocean of orange soda. But it was a Fanta sea.
--There’s a new restaurant named Karma. There’s no menu — you get what you deserve.
--When I was a kid, my English teacher looked my way and asked, “name two pronouns.” I replied, “who, me?”
--Avoid cliches like the plague.
• The ongoing boom of Montrose development and construction reminds me of a story.
A man with a nagging secret couldn’t keep it any longer.
In the confessional, he admitted that for four years he had been stealing building supplies from the local lumberyard where he worked.
“What did you take?” the priest asked.
“Enough to build my own house and enough for my son’s house; and houses for our two daughters and a cottage by the lake.”
“This is very serious,” the priest said. “I shall have to think of an appropriate penance. Have you ever done a retreat?”
“No, Father, I haven’t,” the man replied. “But if you can get the plans, I can get the lumber.”
• So a man walks into a bar.
He notices a seal sitting on a barstool, having a beverage. He sits down and orders a drink from the bartender.
“Aarf! Aarf!,” the seal barks, “nice haircut.”
“Thank you,” replies the man.
“Aarf! Aarf!,” the seal barks, “nice suit.”
“Thanks, again,” replies the man.
A few moments go by, and the seal barks again: “Aarf! Aarf! Nice tan.”
“Thanks,” says the man, turning to the bartender.
Somewhat curious, somewhat slightly annoyed, the man asks, “what’s up with the seal?”
“Oh, him,” the bartender replies, “he’s our seal of approval.”
• If the Personal Ad was Written by a Woman – (Translation)
• 40ish. (49)
• Adventurous. (Looking for anyone who is alive.)
• Has contagious smile. (Doctor has prescribed Prozac.)
• Fun-loving (Annoying).
• Outgoing. (Loud).
• New Age. (Body hair in wrong places.)
• If the Personal Ad was Written by a Man – (Translation)
• Lonely. (Would scare flies off a dead cow.)
• Well-rounded. (Belt is longer than he is tall.)
• Intellectual. (Has all the answers.)
• Likes to travel. (You better have some money.)
• Loves to fish. (You better have a boat.)
• Seeking companionship. (Can’t afford his rent.)
•••
• Q: How many men does it take to change a roll of toilet paper?
A: Don’t know. No one’s ever seen it done.