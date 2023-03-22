Good day, Montrose.
No folklore in today’s notes.
••••••
City on the Rise…….Five-plus years ago, the Notebook forswore to never again use a buzzword. (Not no way, no how – quoting the great wizard, Oz, to Dorothy and her pals.)
When there’s 38 years of meetings, conference calls, Excel spreadsheets, seminars, interviews, sales calls and other rah-rahs of varying degrees, the head is tempered when considering: think outside the box, go-to, value added; and of course, win-win, move the needle, low-hanging fruit. “Increased effectiveness through collaboration.” Whew!
Yet in this one case and one word — synergy (also overworked) — is apt.
Earlier this month — thanks to purposeful thinking and dare it be said, collaboration — the City of Montrose and Colorado Mesa University agreed to start the Montrose Permanent Fund which will commit future monies to advanced education here. The sustaining seed money is the sale of the old City Hall at around $1.5 million and a $500,000 donation by CMU with the funds dedicated to the build-out of a hospitality management program at CMU-Montrose. The money can be used, too, for other future CMU-Montrose programs and equipment as well.
The (forgive me) “synergy” sparks from the affiliation of Hotel Rathbone, downtown. The forthcoming boutique hotel will provide opportunities for students to work in a commercial kitchen, restaurant and bar. It’ll open next year. The old City Hall — the Montrose fire house in earlier generations — becomes part teaching facility, part classroom, part dormitory. (The Centennial Room, with its brass fire pole, will be a restaurant and bar. Upstairs, a dorm area.)
The endeavor is akin to Hotel Maverick in Grand Junction, a CMU-operated, 60-room hotel which provides real-time training for hospitality students. It opened in 2019.
The MPF will have an oversight board that’ll include city and CMU leadership along with the CEO of the CMU Foundation. Too, the MPF enables private donors to make specific donations to CMU-Montrose programs in exchange for tax credits. There is precedent. Last year was the first graduating class of the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy, an example of tying together CMU and the city’s new Public Safety Complex.
“It’s an opportunity to expand our higher education possibilities and career options,” said David Reed, city councilor. Reed was a member of the CMU Board of Trustees when Hotel Maverick transitioned from bright idea to check-in status. “It’s a chance to create a new program for CMU-Montrose with a dose of entrepreneurialism. A public-public-private development that invests in Montrose.”
••••••
‘New’ City Hall……I toured the “new” city hall Monday, the former Wells Fargo bank location at the corner of East Main and Cascade. (Formerly Norwest Bank and before that, First National Bank.) Signage is on the windows, there are workers scurrying about with last-minute punch lists and details. It officially opens next Monday, March 27.
The retrofit is at once functional, impressive, spacious and airy with natural light. I would imagine there will be a lift in every step come Monday. The former WF bank teller line is where the city’s customer service area is located. That’s where offices for zoning, building permits and finances will be located. Department heads and managers will occupy former banker offices. The city manager and the assistant city manager offices share the space that was once the WF investments area. There are welcoming reception areas and conference spaces. Upstairs is the legal department and human resources.
••••••
Talking About Office Space……So what’s the largest office building in the world?
It’s still the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Some 23,000-plus military and civil service employees work there today, navigating its 17.5 miles of corridor and seven floors. It spans almost 29 acres and has a five-acre courtyard. Because of its shape, there is relative ease to walk within the buildings.
Maybe the most remarkable story is how it took just 16 months to conceive, fund, design and build the 3.7 million square foot building. Some 13,000 workers were used on a 24/7/365 schedule along with 300 architects. It opened Jan. 15, 1943, and cost $83 million then.
During its construction, the maze of halls, walls and space were daunting to workers. Employees who worked there could become hopelessly lost and there were “rescues.”
One incident is recalled in David Brinkley’s excellent book, “Washington Goes to War.” A young, pregnant woman went into labor while working inside the Pentagon and had to be rescued and rushed to a local hospital.
She told a guard of her predicament. “Madam,” the guard replied, “you shouldn’t have come in here (Pentagon) in your condition.”
To which she replied, “when I came in here, I wasn’t.”