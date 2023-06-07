Good day, Montrose.
No storage boxes were moved, no swimming pool was drained while producing today’s notes.
••••••
Resin-baggery…..Kim Jones, longtime mover-and-shaker with Bosom Buddies, sent a flyer about the group’s second annual “Fun Raiser,” a cornhole tournament. (The bean-bag-like tosses are typically filled with resin.)
The event will be Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at the Montrose Community Recreation Center. Go to the event’s link on the group’s website, bosombuddiesswc.org to learn more.
Proceeds will benefit the ongoing support ministry of cancer survivors and those currently with treatment.
••••••
Controlled Burn Alert……Like they say in the South, our son “married up.” Happy Birthday Greetings tomorrow to daughter-in-law Jeana Wilson Woody — mother, daughter, spouse, registered nurse, caregiver, devoted friend to many. (Psst. It’s one of those milestones.)
••••••
‘Sister Christian’……Power balladeers and rockers Night Ranger will roll through Montrose for the annual summer concert at The Bridges. Proceeds will benefit the Dolphin House and the Montrose Community Foundation.
It’s the group’s 40th year and the concert is the fifth stop on a 45-performance tour. Local rock-and-rollers Dave’s Fault will open.
Performers at this summer fundraiser in the last few years have included Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Little River Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Tickets for the June 16 concert are available at the Bridges, the Liquor Store and Timberline Bank.
••••••
Backsides Welcomed……The comfy confines of the Penthouse Theater in downtown Montrose have become comfier. Third generation owner Misty Hunter has purchased all new seating. Twenty-three to 25 inches wide with cup holders, yessir. They rock, tilt backwards, and have the new-seat smell.
The wider seats mean fewer of them in the theater – 245 fannies instead of 352. They were closed recently to install the new seating.
The older seats, which the “regulars” regularly sat in, have found a new home, said Hunter. They’re now in Oklahoma City. They were installed at the Penthouse in 1980. “They’ve seen a lot of life,” she added.
The average airline seat is 17.2 inches, but if you ride an Airbus, it’s 18. The average chair is 19 inches wide.
••••••
Of Movies……You can try out those new seats Sunday as Fox Theater Presents “Chevalier.”
Curtain is 1 p.m.
It’s a movie based upon the life of Joseph Bogogne, an illegitimate son of a French plantation owner and an African slave who rises to the top of French society as a composer-musician of symphonies and operas. It’s rated PG-13. The movie website Rotten Tomatoes gives it an 81% rating.
••••••
Anniversary Tidings……I seldom write about Susan. She was a former food and home-and-gardening editor who produced two weekly sections for three daily newspapers. While raising children and managing a house, she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from North Carolina Wesleyan University – third in her graduating class. She later earned a certification as a Master Gardener from Colorado State U.
Her volunteerism is diverse — Habitat for Humanity, the start-up of a women’s empowerment conference. She has been a past president of the Altrusa Club and is a committed volunteer of the local botanic society. These days, she’s also a devoted “ga-ma” to 30-month-old Milo and provides counsel to two teenage siblings, Wilson and Sam.
Come Friday, we’ll be married 45 years. We’ve had our ups-and-downs, gives-and-takes. (Plus, she’s had to endure all these stories and my varietal dumb-assery.) And when I’ve faced major medical stuff, she’s been a caregiver and an advocate. (A 5-12 blonde who can explain to a medical technician or a doctor how the cow eats the cabbage.) We are blessed with two children, three grands, all beautiful. A home.
We met in Lander, Wyoming. She was the assistant manager of a department store; I was the advertising manager for the local newspaper. I asked her out one Friday night, and we had dinner and shot pool. (She won.) She called me that following Sunday from the Silver Spur Lanes. I went and we bowled and had beverages. Together since.