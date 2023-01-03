Good day, Montrose.
There was no “resume embellishment” during the production of this week’s notes.
••••••
Second Sunday Cinema……The January edition of SSC will feature ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ starring two of the best actors around, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleason. It’s getting some buzz for Best Picture Oscar. It is a black tragicomedy about friendship. Curtain: noon Sunday, Jan.8, inside the always-comfy Penthouse Theater.
••••••
Bound for Prague……Daughter Ryann was with us for Christmas and New Year’s. She made the long trip home from Prague, Czech Republic, where she teaches English to adults.
Her students are employed by large companies. She’ll spend four weeks teaching at the local Porsche factory, for example, or four weeks at a local utility or a private business. If these students-employees polish their English, they are paid more. Her classes are small – three to eight students -- and there’s no one in a lather about what book to read or where to pee. School teaching, a most honorable profession, is held in high esteem over there and as a result, the pay is good and there’s admiration for educators who don’t have to have a weekend bartending gig or a roofing job in the summer to make ends meet.
The first “taste of home” order was a breakfast burrito, with both red and green sauces, from Sunshine Burritos. “Art,” said Ryann, after taking the first bite.
She played games with her nieces and nephews, made a great coconut cheesecake for Christmas dinner, and of course, thumped me good at several games of Scrabble. (I did win one game.) She usually plays with multi-syllable words that translate to big scores, while my offerings were “cake” or “ox.”
••••••
Thanks Don Coram…..State Sen. Don Coram’s last day in the state legislature is Jan. 9. He introduced or co-sponsored legislation that became law in the arenas of school safety, rural broadband access, support for children who are being bullied, affordable housing.
••••••
Edward Seaton, 1943-2022…….In closing, a dose of ink about Edward Seaton who died last week at 79.
Seaton-affiliated newspapers, which date to Edward’s grandfather, Fay Seaton in 1915, are in their fifth generation. His son Jay Seaton is the publisher of the Daily Sentinel. Jake Seaton -- Jay’s nephew, and Edward’s grandson -- is the developer of new software and access for publishing public notices. So, the family’s arc of newspapering stretches from Linotypes and wooden type to digital media on your phone. Jake’s the son of Ned Seaton, editor and publisher of the Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury. Seaton family newspapers are in five states, all of them relentlessly local. (Note of disclosure: I was for seven years publisher-VP of the Sheridan (Wyo.) Press before returning to Montrose.)
A 1965 graduate of Harvard College, Edward was a Fulbright Scholar in Ecuador before starting his journalism career as a reporter and editor. One of his passions was a free press in Latin America. When Edward started this lifelong commitment in the 1970s, most Latin American countries were without a free press. Today, there are credible elections and independent media. He met with leaders from those countries, including Cuba’s Fidel Castro. They debated for five hours the rigors and rewards of a free press. In Spanish.
Edward served as president of the American Society of Newspaper Editors and was a nine-year member of the Pulitzer Prize board of directors, one year as Pulitzer chair. His son Ned writes how he read every Pulitzer entry thoroughly. Those two elected leadership positions are illustrative of the admiration he received from peers.
Edward could be a little intimidating until you got to know him. After my first publisher-stockholders meeting, a couple of newspaper publisher pals asked me about first impressions. “He put the Mister in Mr.,” I replied. Edward didn’t bury the lede when he spoke.
Edward encouraged enterprise journalism, fresh marketing initiatives and new media. On a personal level, he was unfailingly courteous, graceful. When he came into a room or meeting, the timbre changed. We stood a little taller, listened more closely and as a result, became more purposeful.