Good day, Montrose.
Baddest Cat in the Alley……MHS golfer Noah Richmond beat the odds May 1 by scoring a double-eagle — just two shots on a par five. The chances of a double eagle are one in six million.
The odds of a hole-in-one, in comparison, is about one in 13,000. “Miracle on hole 14” it is being called around the pro shop at the Black Canyon Golf Club.
The double-eagle, three-under par shot is also known as an “albatross.” Richmond busted a tee shot some 333 yards on the 494-yard par five 14th hole. Using a pitching wedge, Richmond struck a perfect shot, covering the 61 yards, and dropping the ball into the jar for a deuce.
“I knew it was going in,” said Richmond confidently. Playing companions (aka witnesses) included Garrett Wolfe and Kyden Bradburn.
Richmond’s deuce was part of a five-under-par 65 score for the day. He is a rising senior at Montrose High School and a member of the Red Hawks golf team. Their season begins in August.
All-American……Kennadie Minerich of the Aquinas College women’s lacrosse team was named last week to the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) All-America (second) team. She led the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) with 103 points, 57 goals and 46 assists. That point total was fourth highest in the NAIA for 2023.
She had an 87.8 percent shot-on-goal percentage and was named three times as the WHAC offensive player of the week, twice she had the “player” honor for the entire NAIA. Aquinas, located in Grand Rapids, Mich., finished the season 12-3 and 8-1 in conference play. Minerich is a junior business-art major from Montrose and was a four-year starter for MHS in three sports.
Skimpy Is as Skimpy Does……Sports Exaggerated’s swimsuit edition arrives Thursday. Over the years, Susan has referred to it as a “boobs issue.”
Lifestyle doyenne Martha Stewart is rocking one of the four covers in a one piece, the oldest model at 81 to ever grace the cover. Bikinis are the norm on inside pages, and includes the price tags, some of which are $500 or more.
(Mind you, this pricey-ness is just for one swimsuit — and there’s not a lot of material there. Where the Notebook comes from, he could get a lifetime supply of swimsuits for $500. What a gyp.)
Some fun facts about the bikini.
• It was first introduced at a Paris showing on July 5, 1946 by designers Jacques Heim and Louis Reard. “Like an atom bomb, it is small and devastating,” so went the promotional pitch, adding that the “revealing style” would be an “explosive commercial and cultural reaction” similar to the nuclear tests at the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean.
• Archaeologists have found illustrations of bikinis dating to ancient Rome, about 300 AD.
• In literature, the goddess Venus wore one, as did actor Raquel Welch in the movie, ‘One Million Years B.C.’ Her bikini was made of deer skin.
• Annette Funicello wore one in mid-1960s movies in which the garments on camera carried similar star status. In all, there were 131 “bikini” movies, according to movie websites.
• In 1964, Sports Illustrated published its first swimsuit edition which included many bikini fashions. Two years later, a model wearing a bikini was on SI’s cover.
• Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) wore a bikini in the 1983 film, ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.’
• The first Miss America scholarship pageant contestant to wear one was Miss Maryland, Jamie Fox, in 1997.
• Bikinis made their Olympics debut in Sydney, Australia during the summer games of 2000 in the beach volleyball competition.
• Reard died in 1984 and his company went out of business eight years later.
• Sales of bikinis total more than $900 million annually worldwide. Nine of ten bikinis, it is reported, never reach the water.