Nobody asked
me, but……
Good afternoon, Montrose.
How ‘bout that First Amendment of ours?
Freedom to assemble. Freedom to protest. A free press. Good stuff, this. Illustrated hourly by what’s happening in Ukraine.
• Dr. Carrie Stephenson, schools superintendent hereabouts, waived the testing fees for advanced placement courses. Teacher Kurt Scriffiny’s AP government class at MHS made an effective and convincing case for the superintendent. Testing fees are almost $100 per. This year, the waiver will affect 156 students. AP classes enable students to take college-level coursework for degree credit and in the long run, save thousands of dollars in tuition.
It’s a jump start for those who seek higher education. And a grand gesture from the superintendent.
• Tressa Guynes, Montrose County clerk, made the right call for a recount of November’s election by using Clear Ballot, a competitor of Dominion Voting Systems. The $20,000 double-check was an investment in honesty, given the anxiety nowadays.
It recalls the grit of her predecessor, Fran Tipton Long. Montrose County was on the Secretary of State’s “watchlist” along with other Colorado counties for problems during the 2006 election. Issues that Long inherited when she began office in 2007. The ’06 election locally was a meltdown with machines malfunctioning and causing long wait times for voters. Montrose County, so said the SOS, also had deficiencies in election security and training for election staff. (Sound familiar: Mesa County.) Tipton Long fixed the problems and restored integrity. Guynes’ decision is admirable for its independence and resolve.
• The MDP published on its Feb. 11 front page, side by side, stories of competitive, local healthcare expansion. The revelations sparked the interest of the local FLM (Feverish Little Men) who quite naturally determined the goings-on were: Conspiracy! (Conspiracy begins with C, which rhymes with T which stands for Trouble! Right here in River City.)
Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Megenahusen said its forthcoming ambulatory care center will “drive down costs for patients.” The philosopher Jeffrey (The Dude) Lebowski would likely argue: “C’mon, man.” Cheaper healthcare? Now, that, would be news.
• Ray Langston’s recent letters to the editor named names and pointed fingers, alleging back-room shenanigans within the county GOP. ‘Twern’t fair, his getting the boot from party leadership for not being lock-steppy enough. He prefers candidate Don Coram over Our Heckler in Congress and says there’s a “purge” of like-minded R’s happening within.
Langston’s missives are an echo, the Common Sense Club. It was formed in 1997 by local conservatives to select, support and finance candidates for municipal, county and state offices. Its membership was limited to 25 voting members, the names kept private and the meetings closed to nonmembers. (The Notebook made a get-to-know-you presentation to the CSC that year and was quickly dispatched afterwards, the bacon still warm.)
Langston further declared politics a “dirty business.” Why, shoot. Suppose pro ‘rasslin ain’t on the level either.
• The Fox Theater is now requiring ID and the company of an adult alongside for the 15-and-younger crowd on Friday and Saturday nights. About 10 or so wild hyenas were getting tossed regularly on the weekends for running around the theaters, riding on foldable scooters, vandalizing bathrooms, jumping on seats while spewing f-bombs. Their actions made an evening out unpleasant for the other customers.
The Fox has been owned by the Hunter family since 1929 and the new policy was their last option. The local movie biz is hard enough these days with all the streamers like Netflix, Prime and Hulu.
The strategy falls into the ‘life is short, we don’t need this crap’ playbook and recalls the great John Thatcher who died in 2016. He worked at the Fox for 30 years and brooked no nonsense from theater goers. None, nada, zero, zip. There wasn’t a warning, misbehave and you were 86’ed. People knew going in they were expected to be quiet and respectful. Often a destination for young lovers, the back row of the Penthouse lost its appeal when Thatcher would suddenly make a personal, mood-killing appearance.
Let’s Vote……Last Wednesday’s Forum at CMU-Montrose attracted 50-plus and four city council candidates. Candidates David Reed and Barbara Bynum stressed how an election campaign is nonetheless important even when unopposed. Ed Ulibarri, a former council member, spoke of his Montrose roots. His opponent, Anthony Russo, appeared via video and noted his business experience and work on the city’s planning commission. Councilor-mayor Doug Glaspell explained how local growth can’t be sustained without workforce housing. His opponent, Paul Arbogast, was a no show. Bynum added that early childhood education, aka day care, is critical in growing cities like Montrose.
The election is April 5. Mail ballots will be sent Mar. 14-21.