Good day, Montrose.
Today’s notes not photographed while in a toilet.
••••••
Northwestern University Swimming News……The Notebook caught up with Ryan King recently. He’s about to enter his senior year as an economics major and has been a four-year member of the Wildcats men’s swimming team. Asked how he was, King provided the spot-on answer: “Fabulous. I’m hanging out. Getting ready for the school and the season.”
King is wrapping up a summer internship with the Northwestern U. athletic department. It’s been a busy year for Colorado’s former number one swimmer (and academic All-American) who competed for MHS and the Montrose Marlins.
• In June, King was among 200 student-athletes from all over the NCAA to participate in the Career in Sports Forum which was held in Indianapolis. The CSF is a three-day conference where students and professional athletes discuss career strategies and opportunities in the sports industry.
• Last month, King competed in the Illinois State Swim Meet at Westmont, Ill. He won the 800 meter and the 400 meter competitions, setting a new meet record in the 400 IM, a 4:28. That’s close to King’s time of 4:25 when he was competing for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.
King said the Wildcats’ primary goal this season is to beat Purdue and Wisconsin. “They’re our main rivals. That’s who we’re looking to beat.” Big Ten men’s swimming is tough with the usual powerhouses – Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Two local non-profits, the Dolphin House, and HopeWest hospice, had successful golf tournament fundraisers last month.
• Michelle Gottlieb, executive director for Dolphin House, said the July 16 tournament at the Bridges generated $24,000 after expenses. The money will be committed to the various Dolphin House programs. It is a child advocacy center for the 7th Judicial District. (Six counties: Montrose, Delta, Ouray, Gunnison, San Miguel, Hinsdale.) Their next fundraiser is the Barn Dance next month, going strong since 2015. (As they say: tickets on sale now. Website: dolphinhousescolorado.org/barn-dance.)
Dolphin House has a census of 300 clients and offers extended services to family members who are also affected by abuse.
• The HopeWest golf tournament (June 18, Cobble Creek) cleared $34,000, so said Kelly Thompson, the HW program director. Those funds go to programs not subsidized by Medicare-Medicare. HopeWest offers programs for adults, families and children suffering loss and grief. HopeWest programs for children are also offered through local schools.
••••••
I See By the Paper.…..The Lake City Silver World in Lake City is reporting how the Hinsdale County commissioners have purchased a solar powered concrete outhouse. It’s located adjacent to San Lake Cristobal, Colorado’s second largest natural lake. (Grand Lake in Grand County is the largest.) Cost of said toilet: $52,654. It’s right out of the box, new; precast concrete. The old wooden toilet, built in 1979, has been demolished.
At the BOCC meeting Aug. 3, the commissioners were eager to buy five more, but used. Cost: $13,200 per. The manufacturer is in Nampa, Ida.
The Notebook always worries about semantics, not that he’s an expert by any stretch. One phrase did stick in the old noggin’ while reading the story: “double vault.” (I know, picking nits; quibble, quibble.) Features of outhouses from the past have come with distinctive features like “one holer” or “two holer.” Typically, they were four square feet and seven feet tall. Sometimes the two-hole model featured a smaller opening for the youngsters so they wouldn’t fall in.
In fact, one of the most celebrated outhouses is over in Crested Butte, first built in the 19th century. What makes it unique is how it’s two-stories tall. Still in use, it’s on Elk Avenue by the Company Store. Local legend has it that the second floor “vault” was added because the snow was too deep.
In some places, these buildings are called “privy houses,” so to dress up the term. Grandmother Ellen, who grew up on an Oklahoma farm and moved into Oklahoma City to enjoy indoor plumbing, had an outhouse. Deep in the backyard, “just in case.” For 12 years, we lived and published in Halifax County, North Carolina which in 1990, was number one in the whole USA with more than 100 outhouses in use. The data was from the U.S. Census. The Chamber of Commerce crowd there sure disliked that story. Not enough boosterism, I was told. (It even ran on page three.)
A hotel in Montana reportedly during a boom period of growth in the late 1890s had a 12-seat facility.
••••••
Quotable……“Life often gives you the lesson after the test.” – Vin Scully, broadcaster, 1927-2022.