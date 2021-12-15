Good afternoon, Montrose.
The Notebook loves a good book. I prefer memoir, history and books about culture and society, but now and then, I’ll crack the pages of a crime mystery or novel to stir the psyche. Some notable books of 2021:
• “Let Me Tell You What I Mean.” From 1968 to 2000, writer Joan Didion wrote these 12 essays which include profiles of Martha Stewart and Ernest Hemingway. Another essay, ‘Alicia and the Underground Press,’ is remarkably prescient about what’s happening to media, particularly newspapers. When I sit down with a Didion book, it’s with a pen in order to underline and circle words and paragraphs and write in the borders.
• “Mercury Rising: John Glenn, John Kennedy and the New Battleground of the Cold War.” The Soviets had built the Berlin Wall, detonated more powerful hydrogen bombs, put a satellite in space (Sputnik, 1957), and its leader, Nikita Khruschev, had roughed up the young president, John F. Kennedy, at a Vienna Summit in June 1961.
Jeff Shesol writes how the space race was often framed in a geo-political dynamic – communism versus capitalism. And while we all know how the story ends, getting there with Shesol’s research and storytelling makes the book one of the best about an ascendant NASA, Project Mercury and John Glenn.
• “An Honorable Defeat: The Last Days of the Confederate Government.” There are more than 60,000 books about the American Civil War. It’s been picked over and reexamined time and again. Then along comes a compelling book with a fresh subject.
With Grant’s army bearing down on Richmond in early 1865 and the war all but lost, the Confederate government was in chaos and fled to safer environs. First the cabinet officers and president went by train, then by mule, then on foot, its government collapsing with every step southward. Eventually some made it to Cuba in small boats.
William C. Davis focuses the book on two central figures — Jefferson Davis, the vainglorious, delusional and stubborn president. And Gen. John C. Breckinridge, pragmatic, patient and beloved by solders and citizens. Too often, military history is written about the winners. This one is about the desperate escape of the losers.
• “Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight.” Author Julia Sweig banishes the trope of how the First Lady was shy and inconsequential. She gave the other LBJ unspun, unvarnished counsel, particularly in the matters of his elections. Her rekindling of a friendship with Jackie Onassis and her environmental initiatives provide additional spark to this gem of a biography.
• “Take the Gun, Leave the Canoli: The Epic Story of the Making of The Godfather.” Robert Evans embodied the wheeler-dealer Hollywood producer who was in search of a big hit to save a studio. Mario Puzo was a struggling writer with addictions to food and gambling, Francis Ford Coppola was a lightly regarded director and Marlon Brando couldn’t get an acting job anywhere.
Mark Seal provides a vivid story — if you’re a ‘Godfather’ fan, especially — of the film’s making and lasting impact. The casting of the epic was, well, epic. Burt Lancaster campaigned openly to be Vito Corleone. Evans considered Ryan O’Neal as Michael. Coppola spotted Lenny Montana one day in a crowd watching the filming of an early street scene. A former professional wrestler, he was offered on the spot the character Luca Brasia, the godfather’s personal enforcer.
• “Forget the Alamo.” Often described as the “shrine of Texas liberty,” the Alamo and its generally accepted history and ideologies are addressed in this clear-eyed revisionist sweep. The lively read separates fact from legend about the 13-day siege and 90-minute battle in 1836 which involved American settlers and an overwhelming Mexican army. Authors Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford go deep, using humor, to illustrate all the myth making and symbolism.
• “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett. In one essay, Patchett writes about her three fathers. In another, it’s a story about her and a friend not buying shoes, clothing or jewelry for one year and discovering how much more time was available for other interests by not thinking about shopping. In yet another, she and her surgeon husband look for another house, finding nothing comparable to their 26-year home. Instead, they do a sweeping clean out and giveaway of possessions.
Patchett, already a fine memoirist, novelist and writer of non-fiction, is conversational in these 13 essays. It’s akin to letting you in on her life, which also includes ownership of a bookstore. It’s insightful, poignant, witty.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.