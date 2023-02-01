Ohmigod, it was west Texas hot, July 1961. Viveca and I were standing in the intersection of Madison and Mackenzie streets in San Angelo, Texas, the moving van parked along the curb. My father was to become the publisher of the News-Messenger in Marshall, Texas. Older brother Paul, having graduated from high school in May, was a freshman at the University of Oklahoma and had already relocated to Norman. It was just me and mom, who was furiously chain-smoking while the movers scurried about. We were looking at a long, 508-mile, mostly two-lane road trip over the next few days.

••••••



