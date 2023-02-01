Ohmigod, it was west Texas hot, July 1961. Viveca and I were standing in the intersection of Madison and Mackenzie streets in San Angelo, Texas, the moving van parked along the curb. My father was to become the publisher of the News-Messenger in Marshall, Texas. Older brother Paul, having graduated from high school in May, was a freshman at the University of Oklahoma and had already relocated to Norman. It was just me and mom, who was furiously chain-smoking while the movers scurried about. We were looking at a long, 508-mile, mostly two-lane road trip over the next few days.
••••••
Viveca lived across the street, the same age but she was ahead of me a year in school. A tomboy and up for anything playful, we first met in kindergarten and were virtually inseparable for five years.
Our imaginations were alight with treasure hunts or Christmas tree forts. When it rained, the curbs and gutters over-flowed and we made boats and dams. The seven pecan trees on the perimeter of my front yard either were the end zone for touchdowns (watch for cars!) or the home run fence.
After we saw the movie “Huckleberry Finn,” we made a raft from fireplace logs and discarded lumber and floated it in the Sulphur Draw, a dank, mossy body of slow water that inched along, about four feet deep in a nearby city park. We were to get on board, like Huck and Jim, and float to anywhere possible. We got our feet wet, but thought it too risky, much to my mother’s relief. She lit another cigarette.
The neighborhood was thick with kids. The adults looked after all of us in one way or another. The childless couple across the street, the Wrights, bought everything we ever sold at the lemonade stands and school fundraisers. He owned a paint store and did carpentry on the side. One day, Mr. Wright lopped off a finger while using a table saw. We kids were smooth-clean fascinated by the bloody digit laying on the driveway. It was reattached at the hospital.
During hot summer afternoons, while my mother took a nap and while it was my “quiet time,” Viveca and I would talk for hours through a mesquite-shaded screened window. We’d talk about everything and anything. One conversation was about which word was worse: “dagumit!” or “XXXdamnit!” The terms were an upshot from a shopping trip to the local S&H Green Stamps store. In trying to impress Viveca, I talked mom into a hatchet. Three books of stamps. We used the hatchet on the trees in our two front yards to emulate frontiersmen Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett. The trees were nicked up pretty good and her dad that night said: “dadgumit!” My father that evening applied the latter word. Best I recall, we agreed the latter admonishment was more fearsome.
The big move east and the publisher position was a career-changing break for dad, but mother never truly got over leaving the house and yard they bought for $4,500 after the war. “You’ll make new friends,” she assured me in the weeks before the moving truck arrived.
After the movers were finished, it was time to go. Viveca and I shared some awkward goodbyes as 10-year-olds. And then, 56 years flew right on by.
••••••
Boomers are wont to search the Internet for long lost pals. Because of her unusual first and last names, it was easier to find her than making the call itself. It took about a year to screw up the courage and tap in her office number. She was a human relations executive for the City of Houston.
The anxiety of the phone call was about being forgotten. Five years of friendship during childhood doesn’t have the same reach as friends from high school, college buds, or work colleagues. I called. Her administrative assistant said she was in a meeting; that I should leave a name and number. That was it, I figured, relieved even. Fifteen minutes later, she rang back. We enjoyed a good catch-up, talking about siblings and recalling all the families from the neighborhood. For the kids, it was our first small step into society.
A year later, we had lunch in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston. Our bodies had sagged, the faces were softer, the bloom of childhood long gone. The eyes, however, were still the same — we recognized the other immediately. The time together that day went as fast as the 56 previous years. “Your leaving,” she said at some point, “was my first sense of loss.” Me too, I replied.
Best friends come and go, we know. If we’re lucky, we have multiple deep friendships constructed over time— a mutual connectivity through circumstance and shared experiences. We also know friendships can wither from neglect. Others hang by a thread, the high-maintenance pals that call into question if they’re worth the bother. Some friendships just vanish cruelly, never to be heard or seen again. All require contact.
I’ve been blessed with a lot of friendships from a lot of places and am thankful. There are friendships, like Viveca’s, that are challenged by time and distance, yet the bonds hold fast. The first best friend comes but once.