Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
It’s Back……The always-festive Parade of Lights returns to Main Street Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Today’s the last day to register a float. Entry is free. Monday, Kailey Rhoten said there were 57 floats with a dozen or so having multiple exhibits. Last year’s parade was cancelled because of the pandemic.
This is Rhoten’s first year planning and supervising the parade. She is the marketing and tourism manager for the City of Montrose and has been with the city for three years. Rhoten’s from Wonder Lake, Illinois. “It has really been eye-opening to how many people it takes to put on an event of this magnitude,” said Rhoten, citing the time and effort of the city’s police, public works crew, business/tourism staff and others.
The Notebook did a little research into the parade’s history and found, well, there’s no parade history. Someone said it dated to almost 40 years ago, another, “it’s always been here.” The list of parade marshals is similarly sketchy. This year’s marshal(s) are Luca’s Ravioli (a local caterer) and Mrs. Claus for a Cause, a local charity providing holiday festivities for kids.
Another local tradition is the Montrose Bucks program. Buy $50 worth of Montrose Bucks gift cards and get an additional $10. (Limit $400/$480 per household.) More than 140 people last Saturday took advantage of the deal which runs through Dec. 31, while supplies last. City council has set aside $15,000 for the business enhancement program. There are 96 local businesses that’ll take the Montrose Bucks, from restaurants to retail. They available from the Montrose Visitor Center.
The Bucks program dates to the mid-1990s. For a long time, Juli Messenger was the mover-and-shaker for the Montrose Area Merchants Association and the go-to for MAMA Bucks. The was $10,000 in the pot then. She was set up a booth at the corner of Main and Cascade and would sell out quickly.
Good stuff, this.
••••••
News from the Hoosegow……On Monday, Robert “Steve” McEwin received a 60-day county jail sentence for felony theft while employed as the county school system’s “IT guy.” (Notebook, Sept. 15). Judge Keri Yoder also sentenced McEwin, 48, to four years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service. He is required as well to reimburse the schools for the $280,578 he defrauded while using the district’s credit card for travel, home items and a big lifestyle. His attorney said McEwin was prepared to write a check for $185,000 to start satisfying the obligation.
McEwin expressed remorse and shame. Judge Yoder said she was reluctant to go along with the plea deal, saying crimes of this magnitude merit prison time. She also told McEwin that his offense was a “purposeful crime” and how he had “lied about his education” then went on a “free for all on the public’s dime.” McEwin claimed a doctorate degree and as a result, was paid a higher salary. The PhD was bogus and the charge of forging an academic record was dropped in the plea deal.
McEwin was remanded into custody Monday afternoon. He lives in Texas.
(Additional news coverage in the MDP, Tuesday, Nov. 30.)
••••••
Happy Anniversary!......Today, Bob and Phyllis Strong of Montrose are celebrating 70 years of marriage. They met in Rocky Ford, Colo. Bob was working as a Conoco agent and while listening the local radio station one day, he heard the voice of one of the announcers, Phyllis St. John. They dated for a while, tied the knot and relocated to Montrose where he owned/managed the Gamble’s hardware store and later, the Sears store. Three children and grandchildren would grace their long marriage.
Many know Bob was part of a four-man crew that operated a Higgins Boat during the Battle of Iwo Jima, Feb. 19, 1945. Strong, then 19, ferried Marines into the assault and would transport the casualties out from the fighting. His ship, the USS Highlands where he was a seaman first class, was anchored near the USS Missouri and he witnessed Japan’s surrender ceremony.
Bob served multiple terms on the Montrose City Council, was mayor and has been a longtime member of the Montrose Lions Club.
So, what’s the secret of a 70-year marriage?
“One day at a time,” said Bob. One other celebration. Last week, Nov. 27, Bob celebrated birthday number 96.
••••••
Update……Former Montrose High School all-state football player Cole Simmons wrapped up his sophomore season with the United States Merchant Marine Academy (Notebook, Oct. 15).
The Mariners had a 9-1 season and won the Secretary’s Cup with a 49-14 beatdown of their rival, the U.S. Coast Guard. USMMA also won the New England Bowl, a 63-35 victory over Western New England University Nov. 20. The longtime coach of the Mariners, Mike Toop, went out with a bang, retiring with 70 wins and the school’s best-ever season record.
Simmons played in five games mostly as a running back. Against Norwich, Simmons had 38 yards on seven rushes and scored a touchdown. USMMA has a student body of about 1,000 and is in King’s Point, NY.
••••••
Shop Montrose!