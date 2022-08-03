THE NOTEBOOK: Pete returns;a MSMS concert

Good day, Montrose.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Life in the HFV (High Fiber Valley) — sweet corn, peaches, cherries — got a little brighter last week. As bright as a fresh-picked peach, let’s say.
Pete Mattics, patriarch of Mattics Orchards, returned to Montrose and is on the mend. On May 6, he was burning trash and suffered burns which compelled multiple skin grafts over a period of five weeks in Denver.
Among the first things upon homecoming? Pete had lunch at the Montrose County Fair, catching up with friends, some he hadn’t seen, pre-pandemic. Kerry Mattics for 20 years has been managing the day-to-day operation; daughters Jeri (Edward Jones) and Jody (graphic designer-law office assistant) are involved as well. “He’s doing remarkably well,” said Jeri.
Jeri and Jody initiated an event years ago to celebrate local agriculture. The Best of the West Food Fest ran from 1997 to 2002 and was sponsored by the Montrose Economic Development Corporation and the Riverside Grange. It was a terrific event and featured local agricultural products.
Pete Mattics, 87, moved his family from Denver to Olathe in 1958. Their two produce tents, on the San Juan bypass near east Main, and adjacent City Market south, will soon open.
Look at the size of that peach. Methinks that photo could enliven some signage hereabouts. As in: Welcome to Montrose — Enjoy Something Good.
••••••
Red Dirt Rhythms……The Montrose Summer Music Series of 2022, concert number three, brings Cody Hibbard to town at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. It’s Friday, Aug 5. Red dirt music is a genre of country with roots in Oklahoma and Texas. The “home” of Red Dirt music is Stillwater, Okla. Hibbard will be doing a meet-and-greet Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Horsefly Brewing Co. on east Main. The Friday concert is free and bring a lawn chair. There will be food vendors and stuff for the kiddos. Likely, too, there will be some barefoot two-stepping on some cool summer grass.
••••••
• I See By the Paper…….John Harold, the longtime family farmer (Tuxedo Corn) whose innovative methods in crop development and hospitality of his harvesters have drawn praise for generations, is always quotable. Harold told the Colorado Sun: “I’m a firm believer in climate change. No hard feelings, but to those climate deniers, when they go hungry, maybe they’ll figure it out.”
• Sight ‘em……Actor Craig T. Nelson recently spent a night in Lake City, arriving on his Harley with fellow travelers. He chatted up the campground, friendly-like. Nelson’s known for his role in “Poltergeist” and in the television series, “Coach.”
• Nobodie’s Pirfict……Cartography, now and then a befuddlement for the Notebook, came to the fore once again last week in the Don Coram interview. I wrote how state senator Coram won seven of 57 counties. ‘Taint so. There are 29 counties in the Third Congressional District, 64 in Colorado. Not certain where 57 came from, possibly a fleeting thought of a steak sauce. Notebook reader and Coram campaign aide J.D. Key said he was reading it and realized no wonder they’d lost — they missed campaigning in almost half the counties.
••••••
I See By the Paper……The Liz Cheney-Harriett Hagemen GOP primary election is Aug. 16. At stake is Wyoming’s one seat in the House. It’s been contentious, fersure, particularly with Rep. Cheney a primary figure in the Jan. 6 hearings.
The chairman of the Sublette County (Wyoming) GOP recently asked for “pole watchers” in an email to local party members. Just a few will be selected and there’s training involved.
Sharp-eyed Cowboy State Daily columnist Rod Miller said Robinson’s recruitment missive reminded him of a one-armed pole dancer back in the day, who charmed patrons at the Green Door Lounge in Cheyenne.