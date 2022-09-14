Good day, Montrose.
••••••
Back the Blue……The first-ever six graduates of the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy. graduated Aug. 31. The ceremony added ornament to courage and commitment – Officer Dante Bertorello, Deputy Tristin Houghtaling, Officer Zachariah Houston, Officer Nathan Irick, Deputy Patrick King, Officer Syla Rexhepi. The academy was sponsored by Colorado Mesa University and CMU-Montrose.
“It was a great class of cadets. They’re ambitious and want to serve the public,” said Montrose Police Department Sgt. Courtney Jones, the academy’s director. The new officers underwent 17 intense weeks of instruction and training. Before Sgt. Jones became a police officer, she was a broadcast journalist for KGCT-TV in Grand Junction for 12 years as a reporter, producer, and anchor.
The officers will be taking their final certification tests and have already been placed for employment in the Montrose PD, Montrose sheriff, and Gunnison police.
••••••
• Grandma & Grandpa……Former Montrose residents Allan and Cathy Belt have earned this week’s PGA, the Proud Grandparents Award. Their grandson, Bryce Warrecker, son of Lara and Wes Warrecker of Santa Barbara, was named Outstanding Pitcher of the Cape Cod Baseball League. Warrecker had a 4-1 record for the Orleans Firebirds and struck out 35 hitters in 39 innings. He posted an ERA of 2.07 and was selected to the league’s all-star team.
The 6-8 junior will be a starting pitcher next season for the California Polytechnic State University (Cal-Poly) Mustangs in San Luis Obispo, California. While in high school, he was a two-sport MVP in basketball and baseball
The 10-team Cape Cod Baseball League draws top collegiate players from all over the U.S. for a 40-game season. It’s one of the oldest amateur baseball leagues, dating to 1885.
One in every six major leagues today have time in the CCBL including the Colorado Rockies’ Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon, Aaron Judge (Yankees), George Springer (Blue Jays) and others.
Allan and Cathy raised their two daughters in Montrose, Lara, and Shawna (Belt) Robson. Allan was the top guy at the BLM for many years and elected county commissioner in 2004. Cathy was the administrative assistant for the school system’s superintendent. They retired fulltime to Morro Bay, California, in 2018.
••••••
• Women & Men, in Pink……Gaynie Mize reports how their Aug. 16 golf fundraiser at Cobble Creek raised some $19,500 for Bosom Buddies. Their big 5K-10K walk-run for local breast cancer support is Oct. 8 at the Montrose Pavilion.
• History, It Is……Two local museums drew ink in the August edition True West’ magazine. Historical tourism is a “thing” these days and the Ouray County Museum and the Montrose’s Museum of the Mountain West were cited.
••••••
One More Dose of Baseball…..The post-Labor Day race to the baseball playoffs is one of the best things of a coming autumn. The Notebook’s a devotee of the Tony Kornheiser podcast. I’ve been reading him since the 1990s when he and Michael Wilbon, his partner on “Pardon the Interruption,” were writing for the Washington Post. Kornheiser’s a longtime fan of the Washington Nationals, but since winning the World Series in 2019, to quote Tony, “they stink,” so much so it makes you forget the odor of our Colorado Rockies.
The first game I ever went to in person — after endless Saturday afternoons of Dizzy Dean and Pee Wee Reese on Saturday’s “Game of the Week” on a black-and-white TV — was July 1965 at RFK Stadium in DC. The Senators that year were managed by Gil Hodge (finally, in the Hall of Fame) and had one bona fide star, Frank Howard. He was the biggest human (6-7, 285) a 13-year-old had ever seen. One of their starting pitchers was Buster Narum. (And who can forget Buster Narum – a 4-12 record that season.)
The Senators became the Texas Rangers in 1972. (They stink, too.)
Roy Sievers was a reserve outfielder on that ’65 team, winding down a solid, 17-year career with a chronically bad team. In 1957, Sievers finished third in the Most Valuable Player voting after hitting a league-leading 42 home runs and 114 runs-batted-in. He played in all 152 games.
Before spring training in 1958 opens, Sievers asked the Senators’ skinflint owner, Clark Griffith, for a raise from his $19,000 salary. Sievers went over his previous season, point by point, statistic by statistic, just in case Griffith had forgotten.
“Roy,” Griffith explained, “we can finish last with you, and we can finish last without you.”