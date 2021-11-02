Good afternoon, Montrose.
How ‘bout that ten-and-oh, undefeated football team?
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Montrose Rotary Club will be celebrating its centennial Saturday night at the Montrose County Events Center. Likely a full house to commemorate 100 years of community service. There are two Rotary Clubs in Montrose, the Tuesday noon club which began 100 years ago; the Black Canyon Rotary Club was chartered a few years ago and meets Thursday mornings.
Much of the progressive development of city – Montrose Memorial Hospital, the Montrose Pavilion, the Montrose Community Foundation, and the recently opened Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park – has a genesis with these clubs and their members. The winter carnival at Cerro Summit, the Fourth of July fireworks, the youth events in August are part of the community’s rhythms. Local students have gone onto college and careers sparked by a Rotary scholarship. They have provided lift for a City on the Rise.
••••••
• Northwestern U. Swimming News……Northwestern University’s Ryan King won two first-place medals at the UIC/Illinois men’s swim meet Oct. 23 at the Norris Aquatics Center, home pool for the Wildcats. King, a junior economics major, won the 1,000 meter and the 500-meter freestyle competitions. A week later, King finished third in the 500 meter and fifth in the 1,000-meter freestyle at the University of Indiana meet. The Wildcats are 1-1 on the season and will be competing in the Purdue Invitational Nov. 18. King was an all-state swimmer for MHS and was ranked number one in Colorado. He was a two-time scholastic All-American.
• Colorado Mesa U. Wrestling News……The Mavericks open their new season Nov. 6 with matches at Colorado School of Mines in Golden. The Maverick Open is Nov. 10. Two CMU wrestlers have a Montrose connection. Raul Martinez is a walk-on team member. He was second at the state 4A tournament last year for MHS and had 25 wins. He wrestled at 195. Ben Robuck had a 4-3 record during the shortened pandemic season in 2020 for CMU. Robuck was a three-time state 4A wrestling qualifier and finished third in the state his senior year. He wrestles at 184.
••••••
Nailed It……Not sure if there’s any record keeping on this sort of thing hereabouts, but Tom Koehler may very well be the oldest golfer in Montrose to score a hole-in-one. Koehler’s 86 and on Oct. 21, he used a 9-wood from the red tees on the 11th hole at Cobble Creek to post a 1. John Bowers witnessed the ace.
“Some of the guys in my regular group were upset they missed it,” said Koehler.
Koehler and his wife Ann moved to Montrose and Cobble Creek 12 years ago. During his long and successful career as an electrical engineer with Motorola, he developed radar for missile systems. He has a patent for one of those systems.
It was Koehler’s first hole in one.
••••••
Dept. of Incidental Info……Art Wall, Jr. (1923-2001) is credited with the most holes-in-one, 45. Wall played on the PGA Tour and won 14 titles, notably the 1959 Masters. He made five aces in competitive play. Hal Sutton and Robert Allenby share the PGA record for tournament holes-in-one with 10. Kathy Whitworth leads the LPGA with 11 1s.
One afternoon, Wall was practicing at Pueblo del Sol golf club in Sierra Vista, Ariz. He was 60 and was playing the seniors’ tour. Shot after shot around a fairway tree rose and arced before landing on the par-5 18th green, each near the hole. “What club are you hitting?” I asked. Wall replied that he was “feathering” a three-iron. Have not heard a sentence with “feather” and “3-iron” since.
••••••
A Friend from North Carolina Uses the E-Mail Transom……The NC State Fair recently concluded. I’ve pal who’s the top press officer for the Dept. of Agriculture which runs the fair in Raleigh. One of her “fringe benefits” is access to the cuisine the day before fair opens. Some 100 journalists, broadcasters — and I thought I’d never write this, “social media influencers” — receive the coveted invitation. “It’s a fabulous event,” she writes. (Insider tip: newspaper folk love a free buffet.)
The winner of the Best New Fair Food was a healthy choice: jerk chicken with tropical slaw. Apostasy! It’s usually deep-fried Something-or-Other. Other entries included a deep-fried lobster tail on a stick and Peachey’s Amish donuts, lathered in a sweet, sugary glaze.
The Fletcher Brothers, Neil and Carl who were vaudeville circuit actors, tweaked their recipe for the corn dog 61 times before landing on the right combination of water temperature for the hot dogs and corn meal batter. Stick-to-it-iveness was essential, as they discovered that putting the treat on a stick made it suddenly mobile. First time at the Texas State Fair in 1942 at 15 cents each and with a swipe or two of cheap mustard, they continue as a staple on the midway.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.