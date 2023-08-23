Good day, Montrose.
•••
School Days…The local school year got underway last week. That big sigh of exhalation you heard was from parents; the kiddos are back in the classrooms. A new school year always brightens a community.
I sat with Dr. Carrie Stevenson, superintendent of schools, on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Coffee Trader. She was about to tour schools. Some notes, paraphrased, from that interview.
• What’s new this year. There will be five, five-member safety teams at schools throughout the Montrose-Olathe school district with a focus on mental health and wellness. This includes one nurse, one member of law enforcement, a social worker, a behavior coach, and a school-based therapist. “The kids still struggle with anxiety and stress. The effects of the pandemic are still with us,” said Stevenson.
• What isn’t new. Teacher recruitment remains challenging, with affordable housing complicating base issues, she said. “We’re getting about a fourth of teacher applications than
we used to. It’s a hard job. Teachers and school boards are being attacked. The pandemic affected everyone.”
• A particular focus – writing. “There will be more emphasis, more focus on writing. At all grade levels,” said Stevenson. “Our students will be accountable on what they write. They will learn different styles of writing, technical writing as opposed to narrative writing, for example.”
• Artificial Intelligence. “AI will be more of a factor in education. AI is exploding in their (students) world,” said Stevenson. “We need to guide them in an efficient and ethical way. AI can help teachers be more productive. It (AI) won’t replace teachers, but it’s here. And there’s more of it coming in big way.”
• ROTC at MHS. The Navy Junior Reserved Officers Training classes at Montrose High School had in the past two instructors. The program was about to celebrate 50 years at MHS. “We were on probation with the Navy with just one instructor and he left to take another job,” said Stevenson. “We would like to bring it back if there’s interest. The school district schedules classes on Veteran’s Day where we have guest speakers. We value our military.” (Stevenson added how the students are “leaning into” more construction trades which require engineering, math, and leadership. “These aren’t ‘shop’ classes,” she said.)
• Mascot Reimbursement. Montrose is one of 23 school districts in Colorado that were compelled to change mascots in 2021-22, moving away from Native American imagery. They are applying to the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) for the $750,000 in expenses incurred to change signage, uniforms, logos at three Montrose schools: the high school, Centennial, Johnson. Deadline for application is Sept. 15. CDE has said the base reimbursement is $300,000 and those awards will be used “proportionately,” said Matt Jenkins, public information officer for the school district.
• Census Stuff…The Montrose-Olathe school district has more than 6,000 students. (The count varies daily.) And it has some 750 teachers and staff and another 250 substitute teachers, coaches, and other stipend positions. It’s the largest employer in Montrose County.
•••
Controlled Burn Alert…..Birthday greetings for one of the best builders hereabouts and Cowboys fan, Joe Sullivan. Helluva good golfer, too; eight times the Cobble Creek club champion.
•••
Butter Side Up……The Giving Club of Montrose, some 100-plus women who meet quarterly to support local non-profits, raised more than $12,500 at their Aug 7 meeting at the Bridges. The award was given to the Academic Booster Club which supports local education. The ABC was founded in 1983 by Montrose Rotary members. All schools throughout the district receive ABC funding of some measure. The Giving Club welcomes new members, said Phoebe Benziger, one of the club’s founders.
•••
Friday Night Lights……Football returns Friday for Montrose High School, its team opening the
season on the road at Palmer Ridge. In Delta, the Panthers, too, open the season on road at University, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.