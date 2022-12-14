Good day, Montrose.
No literary cognoscenti was consulted during the production of these notes.
The Notebook loves to the turn the page inside a warm, comfy chair, with good light and with Sagan, a good dog, laying nearby. It”s the annual “Best Reads of the Year” column.
•”Profiles in Ignorance – How America”s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber.” How do we as a nation keep electing and reelecting numbskulls and ignoramuses? Andy Borowitz, satirist-columnist-author, explains how and why. Borowitz asserts beyond reasonable doubt there are three stages of ignorance — ridicule, acceptance, celebration. Lively, well-researched, and sadly right on point.
• Ada Ferrer is masterful in her new book,”Cuba: An American History.” The U.S. relationship with Cuba has been fraught politically, economically and served as a host to what could have been a third world war with nuclear weapons. It is an epic, sweeping history and winner of the Pulitzer Prize in history.
•”Bad City: Peril and Power in the City of Angels” is by Pulitzer winner Paul Pringle a true crime story. Pringle caught a juicy news tip one day in 2016 when he was a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Pringle followed up and discovered the reach and power of the University of Southern California. It’s an uncomfortable story of crimes and coverups by powerful people associated with USC, the police, and the media.
• It was his decision to drop nuclear bombs on Japan, sign off on the formation of NATO and the development of the United Nations. It was his decision to protect Berlin when the Russians wanted to take over the city and rebuild Europe with the Marshall Plan. Later he had to sign off on sending troops to Korea which brought about a showdown with communist China. Harry Truman was an ordinary man in extraordinary times and Jeffrey Frank tells his story well in ”The Trials of Harry Truman.” Truman had sharp political instincts and a midwestern mentality about tough calls. He could be petty at times, insecure and feel out of place, but when the country — and world — needed certain triggers to be pulled, Truman had no qualms about doing so. It”s the first new history of Truman in 30 years.
• In”Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon”s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I,” author Lindsey Fitzharris profiles Dr. Harold Gillies, a New Zealander, who pioneered the application of facial reconstruction and plastic surgery. There was no shortage of patients, soldiers who came directly out of the killing fields and trenches of WWI Europe. At the time, if a soldier lost an arm or leg, he was a hero. But if he caught a bullet or a piece of shrapnel to the face, he was disfigured and shunned by society. Time and again, Gilles restored the lives of these soldiers with most of them returning home to lead full lives.
• One question, 50 years on after the June 1972 burglary at the Democratic National Headquarters at the Watergate office complex, is: do we really need another book about Watergate? Yes, this one,”Watergate: A New History,” by Garrett M. Graff. His extensive research enables the reader to uncover not just one scandal that brought down a president, but that confluence of crooked commodity price supports, the publishing of the Pentagon Papers, the invasion of a sovereign nation, the looming bribery indictment of vice-president Spiro Agnew and more. That “third rate burglary” at the Democratic National Headquarters was but a component of greater corruption. Martha Mitchell, wife of attorney general and future felon John Mitchell, takes a starring role in also calling out criminal conduct and win-by-any-means behavior.
• There is room, too, for one more retelling of the Battle of the Little Bighorn. This time, it”s from the point of view of the Sioux leaders. In Mark Lee Gardner’s,”The Earth is All that Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation,” the author examines the period of 1866 (the Fetterman massacre) and 1876, the Battle of the Little Bighorn with Custer and Co. He profiles Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull as young men, revered by their peers in the warrior class for their fearlessness. What”s remarkable are the dialogues within the tribes. Gardner has 133 pages of bibliography notes to support his thorough research about the eradication of a culture in the name of commerce and “manifest destiny.” Some of those effects have a resonance today.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.