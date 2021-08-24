Good afternoon, Montrose.
Friday Night Lights……The 2021 local football season, sorely missed from a year ago, opens this weekend. Both Montrose and Olathe are on the road in their season openers.
The Notebook did some digging and came across how the Indians — they tell me I can still use that nickname for a while longer – have either won or finished second in 56 Southwestern League championships since 2004. In 16 sports, involving teams of both genders.
Further still, MHS has 29 state championships in nine sports, from football (1950) to cheer (2003). Among them, there are 11 state wrestling championships, four boys golf and three girls’ volleyball titles. Earlier this year, MHS almost won its first-ever state boys’ basketball championship, losing in the finals.
“What separates us (from the others) is coaching,” said athletic director Lyle Wright at the close of the 2020-21 school year. Wright was a state wrestling champion for MHS, 1988.
Time was, there was a parent, a fan, a coach or even the local newspaper that kept trustworthy statistics and updated them regularly, passing them down to the next generation. Like most yards rushing in a football game, most touchdowns in a career, most points in a basketball game or season; the fastest 100-yard dash, that sort of thing. If you know of someone whose kept these records over the years, send an email in care of the MDP. That could be a whole ‘nother column.
••••••
These Guys Know How to Market…..The Notebook chuckles, laughs and grins every time he rolls past Hot Tub Productions on South Townsend. They’ve got this huge yellow rubber ducky sitting out front, just like the ones we all had in the bathtub as children. A welcome sign fersure.
My all-time favorite parade float was the Hot Tub Productions entry in the 2006 Chamber of Commerce holiday hoorah. On a trailer, the HTP crew had enclosed a hot tub with see-through plastic and holiday lights. Sitting in the hot water, which steamed up the plastic just enough, were eight lovely local ladies in bikinis and swimwear. They were raising a glass and waving. (You know, I think there was some drinking going on.) The crowds on the sidewalk REALLY cheered for this one. The photo was published on page one and it created a “stir” among readers. Maybe some ministers sermonized that Sunday about the float’s messaging, being so close to Christmas. Joe and Paul Derence and their families have been warming backsides and generating smiles in all kinds of ways since 1985.
• Another favorite sign is from the Horsefly Brewing Co. on East Main. It reads: Free Beer Tomorrow. I first read this come-on 35 years and 35 pounds ago at a roadhouse in Grand Cayman. It reminds of a story. Freddie Heineken (1923-2002) was a run-of-the-mill brewer with a middling product in a brown bottle like all of his Dutch competitors. In a moment of genius, he changed the bottle to green, re-did the labeling in which he inserted the word “imported,” and began charging a premium price for the same old recipe. No twist-off cap, either, unlike his competitors. You had to use a “church key” to open a bottle. (Note to youngsters: a “church key,” was also known as a bottle opener. It was one item that went typically missing from an underage beer bust in the last century.)
Millions bought into Heineken’s premise – and skunky taste – not “skanky,” for that’s a whole ‘nother thing entirely. The shrewd advertising and packaging made him a rich man, worth $9 billion when he died.
Phil and Melanie Freismuth opened the Horsefly in 2009.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Montrose Botanic Society will celebrate its silver jubilee with two events on Saturday, Sept. 10. An open “garden party” with ice cream will be from 1 to 3 p.m. inside the botanic garden, adjacent to the Montrose Pavilion. From 5:30 to 8 p.m., there will be a fundraising concert featuring Donny Morales, Glenn Patterson and Huck & Friends. Tickets are $10 and there will be a cash bar.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
