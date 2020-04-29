Good morning, Montrose.
Go ahead, read the Notebook – whaddaya have to lose?
••••••
• Thank you: nurses, doctors, medical technicians.
• Thank you: first responders, police.
• Thank you: grocery store staff. The employees who deliver while we shop locally.
• Thank you: county, city, government, school personnel for finding a way to conduct the public’s business during this national crisis.
••••••
Birthdays, in the Time of Coronavirus……Few things remind a parent more of their aging process than a milestone of a child. Earlier this month, our son William Woody had one of those birthdays. Two days later, his son had a birthday too, but columnists shouldn’t write about their grandchildren. (Although they were recently voted Most Adorable Grandchildren Always -- I’ve got the MAGA hat.)
At his professional core, William’s a photojournalist. Photojournalism and those who ply the craft change hearts and minds, affect history and society. Consider Matthew Brady. His 1862 New York exposition was a sensation in its day, the visual horror of war shown publicly for the first time, prompting early discussions of peace.
Other iconic photojournalism: Joe Rosenthal’s photo of Marines raising Old Glory on Iwo Jima; Eddie Adam’s image of a Saigon police chief executing a Viet Cong suspect on a city street. Citizens in Birmingham being attacked by police dogs and water cannons; Robert Kennedy bleeding out on a kitchen floor. Lee Harvey Oswald being shot by Jack Ruby, the moment captured by Dallas Times Herald photog Bob Jackson; a firefighter cradling an infant amid the rubble of the OKC bombing. The money shot can come from an astronaut. Take Bill Anders’ photo of the first earthrise from Apollo 8 while circling the moon; Neil Armstrong taking a snap of his footprint on the lunar surface. Photojournalism can be fun: a sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square celebrating the end of WWII. We know these photos.
Photo composition can be taught. The craft of photojournalism, however, is more instinctual, particularly with light. William began taking photos early on, in middle school, covering sports and migrating to news. My only dose of photojournalism was by accident. While delivering an advertising proof on a Saturday morning in August, 1977, in Lander, Wyo., I happened upon a live shootout between law enforcement and a distressed citizen. The man and a sheriff’s deputy were wounded in the affray, but all survived. From then on, I was hooked and blessed to share the atmosphere with so many talented photojournalists over a long career.
Newspapers have been reducing the photojournalist position for years. It’s cheaper, easier to rely on submissions by reporters, freelancers, agencies or readers. That’s just the way it is these days. No real shooter enjoys the “chicken dinner” shot which are the mainstays of community newspapers. They had to get those. Yet when they caught a spot news story in an instant, or breathed life into the mundane, wow. Nothing – no perfectly nimble lede or sweet alliteration – can bring a reader more readily into a story than a visceral image. Look at this. Know this.
He applies his craft at the City of Montrose as the public information officer. His ongoing black/white gallery of Montrose in the throes of a health and economic crisis is a marvel. Ditto the coverage of Easter sunrise services at Delta’s Tru Vu Drive In, published in the Colorado Sun. His work has been in publications large and small, on newsprint and online; in nationally circulated magazines and wire services. He’s covered presidents, rock stars and big time professional and collegiate sports. And local Friday night football, ribbon cuttings, 4-H winners. He’s hustled to shoot developing crime scenes and news events, scenics with just-right light and has artfully done the portraits of the famous and not so.
A natural, as the saying goes. I’m a fan who’s getting older, too.
• Quotable: “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.”—Robert Capa, photojournalist, 1913-1954.
••••••
I See By the TV……The ESPN documentary about Michael Jordan, ‘The Last Dance,’ is compellingly good. So, what was Jordan’s major while he was a student at the U. of North Carolina? Cultural geography…….I See By the Paper……One upshot to the coronavirus is cheap fuel. My older bro in Oklahoma City says there are four places – mostly Sam’s Clubs and Costco – selling it for 99 cents per. Of course, there’s no place to go. One fella says he’s “getting three weeks to the gallon.”
