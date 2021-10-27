Good afternoon, Montrose.
Life Is Like a Box of Chocolates……Years ago, while sitting alongside Paul Minerich, who was watching one of his daughters, Kyra Earle, play varsity basketball for the number-three ranked Indians, the Russell Stover general manager explained how chocolate was “recession proof.” I had started the conversation with “how’s business?”
This was about 2008-2009 as local foreclosures increased, businesses were shut, and the national economy tanked. Minerich was feeding infant daughter Baeli while watching the game. “There’s a lot of estrogen around my house, so please get their names spelled right,” said Minerich of spouse Kathie and daughters Madisyn and Kennadie. “In good times and in bad,” Minerich told me then, “people want to feel good and chocolate is an inexpensive way to do so.”
Chocolate’s also pandemic proof. Sales are up 12% over last year which was a boom year. Chocolate sales typically peak around this time of year. Halloween chocolate tips in at 90 million pounds annually, far ahead of Easter (71 million) and Valentine’s Day, 48 million. A few more fun facts about chocolate and candy:
• Mars is the number one candy company in the world with $18 billion in sales and 130,000 employees, ahead of Italy’s Ferrero (think Nutella, Ferrero Roche) with $13 billion. Hershey is fifth with $8 billion. Seventy million Hershey Kisses are manufactured daily.
• The No. 1 selling candy bar in Colorado is Twix with 5.5 million sold annually. Milky Way is second, 4.9 million. The folks in Wyoming prefer Reese’s. For New Mexicans, it’s candy corn, so says data from candyworld.com and other related sources.
• Maybe the best book about the chocolate business is “The Emperors of Chocolate: Inside the Secret World of Hershey’s and Mars,” by Joel Glenn Brenner. It reveals how Mars overtook Hershey in the 1950s with shrewder marketing and more aggressive sales tactics. Mars was the first point-of-purchase vendor in national grocery chains; customers could buy candy at checkout. Hershey bars, while in the kit of every GI during WWII, were out-hustled by Mars. Its candy was found on bottom shelves in the back of the store. The book also reveals how Stover carved its own niche with boxed candy. Valentine’s Day chocolates, assorted samplers, and commemorative “tins” were popular and made Stover a national brand. The local Stover outlet store manager said the tin of chocolates featuring Elvis was the best-seller.
In its heyday hereabouts, Stover employed 500-plus. The longtime candy factory closed earlier year. VCM Global Asset Management and Benezet Realty Partners have acquired the facility. It’s to be a food storage and distribution facility.
Minerich once treated the Notebook to a rare, coveted Stover tour and I’m grateful. In the totem of community publishing, that behind-the-curtain look around ranks right up there with asking President Reagan a question or talking with Joe Cocker at his Crawford home about his own variant of a hothouse tomato, “Joe-Matoes.”
More Chocolate Tales……For 11 years, denizens of the old hometown were blessed with the Chocolate Lovers Affaire at the Montrose Pavilion. (It was co-sponsored by the MDP and KUBC; thank you again, the late/great Jim Kerschner.)
Proceeds benefitted the good work at Tri-County Women’s Resource Center. Local civic groups (Altrusa) and businesses (Mike’s Market, Camp Robber, Pine Cone Catering) sponsored tables that featured made from scratch chocolate goodies. Stover was a big sponsor as well. There was always a long line to get in.
Attorney Pat Kramer was the mover-and-shaker in getting this event off the ground and onto plenty of personal to-do calendars. She was an assistant district attorney here and later the director of the women’s center. At the time of her death in 2007, she was an assistant DA in McKinley County, New Mexico.
Stengel Stories……The World Serious is underway. The always-quotable Casey Stengel comes to mind. (Incidentally, Stengel’s paperboy every morning for the Glendale (Calif.) News Press was none other than 2004 Montrose/Olathe Teacher of the Year, Bruce Grigsby.)
• In 1962, the New York Mets lost a record 120 games and often lost ugly. Stengel (1890-1975) had won seven World Series as the skipper of the team’s more famous rival, the Yankees, including five straight, 1949-1953.
“The only thing worse than a Mets game,” said Stengel to a reporter, “is a Mets double-header.”
• When Stengel was flying high with the Yankees, he privately told a player, “nobody knows this, but one us has just been traded to Kansas City.”
Halloween Quote……The great “I get no respect” Rodney Dangerfeld is riffing on his looks.
“I tell ya, I know I’m ugly. Halloween, I open the front door and the kids give me candy.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.