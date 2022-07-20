Good day, Montrose.
There was no “device migration” while producing today’s notes.
••••••
Back the Blue……While a good many of us are enjoying the salubrious summer weather and related activities, the Montrose Police Academy, in its first year, is active with six cadets. Three cadets for the Montrose PD, two from the sheriff’s department, one from the Gunnison police department. It is a partnership with Colorado Mesa U. with the spring and fall academies in Grand Junction.
Police Chief Blaine Hall said next year’s summer academy will share classrooms and training with CMU-Montrose and inside the new Public Safety complex which opens in September.
••••••
— 30 — Two young, exceptional reporters, Anna Lynn Winfrey and Josue Perez, have moved on from the MDP, joining the news staff of the Pueblo Chieftain. Winfrey will cover politics, Perez will be a general assignment reporter. Winfrey grew up in Denver; Perez in Montrose.
During their tenures, I watched them stretch and grow, developing sources, asking tough questions, following up with initiative. Their writing and reporting became better; their stories got to the nut quickly.
Winfrey’s coverage of mascot changes throughout Colorado schools last year was the best in the state, the new law affecting more than 20 districts, including ours. Her reporting on last year’s school board election was thorough and purposeful.
Perez started as an intern and became a good sports reporter and photographer. His podcast about Friday night football expanded the reach. Local sports coverage isn’t the most-read item in a community newspaper, but local teams are part of the community fabric, no matter the time and era. They are part of the brand for the community and the paper. Perez also excelled in business reporting, particularly the complicated give-and-take of Montrose housing and economic expansion.
They are sharp, enthusiastic, ambitious. They’ll lift the Chieftain.
••••••
Light & Composition, Patience & Instinct……Two shooters merit some ink.
• Tim Frates is back from a second photography tour of the Azores. He first visited last year and this time, went as a team – Catherine Frates (Time to Dance studio). His photo trip in 2021 to a Slovenian village has a touch of Tolkienism.
Frates’ MegaPixel client base has grown from zero to families, collectors, and Telluride galleries. It’s a busy place and it’s a good thing to see his own work displayed at 535 Main St. Photography out front, workshop in the middle.
• William Woody had the top story in Monday’s Colorado Sun. John Harold’s Tuxedo Corn Company is harvesting the first of the year’s Olathe Sweet sweet corn. Woody has been covering this annual story, providing photo essays then, videos now, since 1998. He awoke again at 4 a.m. Sunday to be in the field near Pea Green. He knows a lot of the workers from annual reacquaintance.
The first trucks were sent to Denver — there is a demand — but he managed to get a few ears home. The video from the story Monday is first-rate: coloradosun.com. Woody is the public information officer for the City of Montrose.
••••••
Always the Plumbing…..Boston RedSox pitcher Chris Sale suffered a hard-to-watch broken pinkie finger from a 107 mph comebacker to the mound Sunday. It was only his second start after returning from another injury rehab in the minors. In a July 7 start for the AAA Worcester RedSox, Sale was off his biscuit and in a hot mess of frustration. He destroyed the locker room’s plumbing. Sometimes water coolers take the brunt. A friend, Brian Barnes, who pitched for five seasons in the bigs, mostly for Montreal, once took out his frustration with a bang, bang, headbanging routine on the dugout wall. It was featured on ESPN. He received letters from head-injury survivors, who basically said: hey, man. It’s a game, not a lifelong brain injury.
Sports Exaggerated once illustrated the history of temper tantrums and bathroom plumbing, “This Leak in Baseball.”
• In 1919, low water pressure causes problems in the Chicago White Sox locker room. (The infamous Black Sox.) A ragamuffin newsboy spots star outfielder Joe Jackson and says, “say it ain’t low, Joe?”
• In 1938, there’s only one urinal working in the Ebbets Field clubhouse. Gripes manager Leo Durocher, “nice guys finish last.”
• In 1960, a broken sink faucet bedevils the Cubs’ dugout. An excited Ernie Banks says, “let’s spray two.”
• In 1978, a Yankee star loses his temper over a slow drain. Reggie Jackson admits to reporters, “I’m the boor who slurred the sink.”
• In 1998, Mark McGwire, who is accused of clogging a St. Louis Cardinals toilet, tells Congress, “I’m not here to talk about what’s passed.”