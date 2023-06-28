Good day, Montrose.
No Cokes, just notes.
••••••
Riders on the Storm……The local rock and roll group, Dave’s Fault, merits a rain-soaked “attaboy” for their stagecraft recently. They were the opening act for Night Ranger, the power balladeers whose 40th anniversary tour rolled through Montrose recently at the Bridges. It seems, as if on cue, the sprinkles started when they hit the first chords. Not long after, it was a driving rainstorm which drove many inside or to an umbrella.
“We were watching the storm roll in, looking at the lightning and looking around. We were concerned,” said Paul Heide last week from the Cobble Creek pro shop. He’s the golf course superintendent at Cobble when he’s not nailing face-melting guitar solos.
“We were honored and thrilled to be the opening for them. They are great musicians,” Heide added. “I wish the conditions had been better for the fans, as everyone was under umbrellas and rain gear and not dancing. I’m sure it could have been a better show and would’ve given everyone a chance to cut loose.”
Dave’s Fault – Karen Henderson (vocals), Dusty Day (drums), David Briggs (bass), Randy Arndt (lead guitar) and Heide (guitar) – will hopefully have sunnier and drier days ahead. They’re opening for the Canadian horn/vocal band, Bywater Call on Aug. 4 as part of the Montrose Summer Music Series. And they’ll be performing Aug. 12 at the Montrose Water Park’s FUNC Fest.
••••••
Kindly Pardon the Harkback……Holey Moley, Dr. Ruth. It’s easy, as in real easy, to rile a conversation these days about sex education in public schools. Touchy, touchy, touchy. Given the cultural friction, maybe we have not advanced past the 1972 lyric of Harry Chapin’s song, “Taxi”: “We Learned About Love in the Back of a Dodge/The Lesson Hadn’t Gone Too Far.”
The Notebook’s one and only sexuality class didn’t come until the senior year at East Texas State U., a long way from the free-loveness of Berkeley or the “swinging sixties.” Masters and Johnson? Weren’t they a local law firm? (You’ll have to Google ‘em, kiddoes.) The study guides for the class were in the back of the campus bookstore. (Couldn’t find a used copy.)
The instructor’s name: Coach.
Jim Gudger was the basketball coach for the Lions, a hall of famer who won 537 games in D2 hoops. He famously wore his lucky red socks during a game, could light up a referee to incite the crowd and was always good copy for the sports editor of the university newspaper.
One summer, say 1975, there was this sex education class and maybe Coach is teaching it for some extra money. Unlike other courses he taught, Coach wasn’t all that comfortable with the curricula. (Having attended public schools in east Texas, I thought “curricula” was part of the anatomy.)
Usually, summer school classes were as much fun as a PBS fundraiser. But at registration, there was some buzz about the course, a limited number of spots, and the class filled quickly. Better still, it came with either an A or B grade, therefore you could fatten the grade-point-average. (An A for active participation, or a B for just showing up. Not unlike sex itself.)
These classes went smoothly enough. There was some Q&A, some nervous laughter now and then. The class was mostly seniors or grad students who were destined to be educators as well.
The classroom was usually half-filled. Yet for the last day of class, before we all skedaddled off to the beach or Dallas, there was going to be a movie, Coach announced. That day, a full house.
As the film flickered towards its denouement, some students later reported how their mouths went dry. Pulses raced. Why, there was even commentary, albeit whispered.
The class emptied quickly after Coach turned on the lights, its bloom of youth rushing to study hall.
••••••
The Fourth……Big doins’ in the Home Town for July 4. Pancake breakfast, parade, fireworks, the whole megillah. The City of Montrose website has details: CityofMontrose.org/July4.
••••••
Winning Headline…… “Metrically Speaking, We Never Followed the Liter” – Scranton (PA) Times, cover story about how metric “revolution” didn’t evolve as planned.