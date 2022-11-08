Good day, Montrose.
Idle slapdashery and wondering whatever happened to Bubby Brister.
••••••
Whew!...Man oh man, what a spiritual beatdown, this election.
It should be easier to watch TV nowadays — without reaching for the clicker’s mute button — because some scalawag or rapscallion was trying to get your vote. To wit:
• It was surprising that in the race to the bottom, 3rd District candidate Adam Frisch wasn’t cited for shooting a man in Reno, “just to watch him die.” He was accused of just about everything else.
• Ignoramuses and apple-polishers aplenty for national office, most out of their depth. First-time candidates for office were said to be: “a quick study” by their campaigns and support groups. That’s code: “doesn’t know diddly.”
• State Sen. Don Coram, Republican from Montrose, was given the booteroo by the county GOP for marching out of the lockstep. Time was, he was a popular, darn-near-unanimous choice the central committee to serve in the Colorado Legislature. Why, there was cheering and back slapping then; happy days are here again.
It took some onions to do what Coram did, given the envy and loathing. He won elections to the House and Senate and had a record of real accomplishment.
It’s been amusing to read the villifiers fly-specking his reputation. Paradoxical chestnut: people who can’t get elected, telling people who can get elected, how to represent the people who elected them.
••••••
Thank you, Veterans.
••••••
• Department of Incidental (sports) Info…… The signing of free agent quarterback Russell Wilson by the Broncos before the season started reminds how “impact” players have altered the landscape of NFL teams. These days, rosters are in constant churn.
Worth noting: During Vince Lombardi’s nine-year run as head coach of the Green Bay Packers (1959-1967), only 105 different players suited up for him.
• Dept. of Incidental (Bubby) Info…… Brister played 14 seasons for five teams, including the Denver Broncos where he earned two Super Bowl rings. Brister turned 60 in August and lives with his family in Mandeville, La., and produces hunting and fishing videos-movies.
Trivia, that likely every Bronco fan knows: Brister is the only unbeaten QB for Denver.
In games that ol’ No. 6 started in 1988, the Broncos were 4-0.
••••••
Controlled Burn Alert…… Years ago, there was a big push by real estate professionals to media to capitalize the word realtor. They must’ve been thinking about Dennis Bailey, who celebrates a birthday tomorrow and who put the capital R in realtor. (Lips are sealed on the age business, but the Notebook will swear on a stack of covenants he was successfully selling Montrose real estate in the 1980s. What? The eighties?)
••••••
A Friend from Raleigh Writes…… Andrea Ashby and I shared some of the same atmosphere eons ago at the Daily Herald in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. These days, she’s the press office director for the North Carolina State Fair. The annual exposition had a good run last month.
The Notebook checks in annually to see what the new food concoctions were. Lobster tail deep fried on a stick or deep-fried hot dogs covered with bacon — supersize those nitrates! — are old hat. This year’s menu, among the 162 food booths:
• The rattlesnake corn dog caught most of the ink. Even People magazine thought it newsworthy. It’s a mix of rattlesnake meat – wild caught! – and elk meat. Deep fried, surely, and drizzled with avocado sauce.
• Korean hot dogs were popular. Beef or chicken sausage, or if you’re vegan, mozzarella cheese. It’s wrapped with yeasted batter, coated with Panko breadcrumbs, or petite potato cubes. Then deep fried.
• For the sweet tooth, it was the caramel apple smoothie — green apple slices and caramel — or Dr. Pepper cotton candy.
Back in the day, Andrea and I would face off in the never-ending debate of salty peanuts inside a cola drink.
She would make the argument that peanuts and Pepsi was the go-to.
Nuh-uh, and not so fast, the Notebook would declare. It’s a cold Coke with a sleeve of Tom’s peanuts.
••••••
Quotable…… ”It would be nice to spend billions on schools and roads, but right now that money is desperately needed for political ads.” – Andy Borowitz, American author, satirist.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.