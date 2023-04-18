Marooned on the rock of idle thought, wondering what happened to Cheryl Tiegs.
(Sports Exaggerated cover of Ms. Tiegs, under a Jamaican waterfall, in a crochet one-piece bathing suit. Oh my. Alive and well at 75.)
••••••
Books R Us ……. National Library Week is April 23-29. Libraries and the contents therein seem to be in the news of late. There’s a comfort in knowing our Montrose Regional Library is vibrant and accommodating. And busy.
The Friends of the Library will be having its semi-annual used book sale April 20-23. If you’re a member-Friend, you’ll get in early to have first dibs, Thursday, April 20. One upshot: you can leave the book sale that day with a sack or two of gently read novels or nonfiction. Music, too, as there are hundreds of CDs for sale, cheap. Funds from the sale are used to develop library programs.
••••••
Dept. of Incidental Info ……
• The only person to serve as governor of two states?
Sam Houston. He was elected governor of Tennessee in 1827, but resigned when a marriage went bad and there was a dose of scandal. (Nary a peep in the history books about “hush money” being handed over.)
Houston started over in Texas as one of the leaders of the Texas revolution against Mexico. Texas became a state in 1845 and he was elected governor in 1859. He was expelled from office in 1861 for refusing to pledge loyalty to the Confederacy after the state legislature voted to secede from the U.S.
• Consumer Reports conducted a national survey of gripes. The magazine offered 21 choices of annoyance and asked for them to be scored 1 to 10, with 10 being “annoys you tremendously.” Top gripes:
• Hidden fees.
• Not getting a human on the telephone for customer service, rather a machine and prompts.
• Cell phone use by drivers.
• Incomprehensible invoices.
••••••
I See By the Paper ….. A former Pressboxer noted through the email transom how Saturday last was the 40th anniversary of the most famous headline ever in U.S. newspaperdom.
“Headless Body in Topless Bar,” so blared the “New York Post” cover on April 15, 1983. The Post sold 965,000 single copies that day. (Guess that would be “viral” in today’s vernacular and technology.)
The Post was then, as it is now, owned by Rupert Murdoch and its metier are stories that could be modified into sensation. The appreciation of the headline and its backstory 40 years on was written by a former copy desk editor at the Post, Michael Klein. This appeared first in the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The story was gory. A Brooklyn man, Charles Dingle, shot a Queens bar owner, Herbert Cummings, to death and held the customers hostage. One of the hostages was a mortician and was ordered to behead the victim. Or else. Dingle drove a cab and was arrested by police who discovered the head in a cardboard box alongside him in the front seat. Reporters on the Post dug into the story, connected the dots with the headless torso to Dingle’s cab. Reporters deduced from sources that, yes, there was topless dancing going on inside. (Dingle died in prison in 2012.)
In contrast, the “New York Times” ran the story on an inside page of the Metropolitan section under the headline, “Owner of Bar Shot to Death; Suspect is Held.”
Vincent Musetto wrote the Post’s headline. He was on the news desk for many years before becoming the paper’s film critic. He died at 74 in 2015. In his obit, the “New York Times” recalled his famous headline as “the most anatomically evocative headline in the history of American journalism.”
Klein was also a headline writer alongside Musetto. One of his winning headlines was this gem from the world of art: “Art Thieves take the Monet and Run.”
••••••
Quotable …… “I’m proud to pay taxes in the United States. The only thing is, I could be just as proud for half the money.” – Arthur Godfrey, radio-television personality, 1903-1983