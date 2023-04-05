Good day, Montrose.
No hush money was offered during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Bring a Sweater……One thing I haven’t heard while getting around town: Let’s have another week of winter. This week’s wind laid down an inch (or two) of Utah hereabouts.
But……
One sign of spring is here and summer’s coming — when Pam Friend opens the Star Drive-In Friday evening.
It’s Colorado’s oldest drive-in theater. If perchance you go on opening night or another time, count on a friendly welcome, spotless bathrooms and cheeseburgers worthy of prayer.
••••••
April Fool Amusement……The Notebook always grins a little more when the Telluride Daily Planet publishes its April Fool’s edition. This year’s highlights:
• Lauren Boebert is elected mayor of Telluride with 100 percent of the vote, “my home away from home,” she told cheering supporters.
• The gondola which connects Telluride and Mountain Village and provides essential transportation and sightseeing is aging. Repairs are having to be made. It’ll be replaced with a water slide.
• To shorten the distance between Telluride and Silverton, a 5.7 mile tunnel is being bored through solid mountain rock. The tunnel will expedite growing traffic and will turn Colorado Avenue into a “connector highway” with its speed limit being raised from 15 mph to 55 mph.
••••••
More Parody…….The Planet’s April 1 edition is remindful of how for years the MDP also published an annual parody edition April 1. Some wiseacres and mirth-makers would collect “stories” all year long to be published in a four-page wrap of that day’s edition. (It’s that one time a year where a news staff can write like the ‘Onion’ or Andy Borowitz.)
You hafta admit, there’s one or two people hereabouts who merit a spoof. The parody edition had a run from 2004 to 2010. So, hence:
• Otter Pond was to be drained, and in its place, a federal prison to be built.
• In an effort to expand its brand and create new jobs, Russell Stover was to manufacture chocolate-covered Viagra.
• How there was a new tax coming, the South Highway Townsend Tax (SHTT), in order to fix the potholes and control traffic. Proponents of the referendum would promote it with advertising like “SHTT Happens,” while the main protagonist against the new tax was a guy named Sherlock.
• Magic Circle players featured “Wizard of Oz” with county commissioners Gary Ellis as the Serious Woodsman, Allan Belt as the Friendly Lion and Bill Patterson as the Scary Democrat.
••••••
Department of Incidental Info……The term “hush money” first popped up in print in 1709 from the “Tatler,” an English literary magazine. Publisher Richard Steele suggested the monies would be used to cover every “vice” and “folly” in London, according to a story in the New Yorker. Linguist-columnist William Safire (1920-2009) wrote how “hush money” was “always strongly pejorative.”
Getting a hush money benchmark has always been tricky, though. Hard to pin down a number. Stormy Daniels may have received $130 G’s from a former president, but people like Michael Jackson ($200 million) or Bill O’Reilly ($45 million) paid a whole lot more to keep it quiet. Which didn’t happen, by the way. Bill Cosby got off light with $3.5 mil.
When lawyer Rudy Guilani “settles” a hush money case, according to the New Yorker, it’s for two million. Anything less is a “nuisance.” Well, there it is. That guy Guiliani is always helpful.
••••••
Appreciation……Walter Burke has passed. He was a hoot to be around, a bona fide character who would expound with plain talk about local politics and other matters of consideration from his work bench at Park Avenue True Value. (Here’s the owner, grinding and making a new door key, or discussing the tension in a chainsaw.) Walt was a property developer, a ski area owner, a John Deere dealer. He hung out with former governors and trained his golden retriever, Woody, to fetch his copy of the MDP from the yellow newspaper tube. He and Marril Lee, married 67 years, and with a slew of kids and grandchildren.
And he was a Marine who spent parts of 1951 and ’52 in a cold Korean foxhole with the Chinese shooting at him. Just one of those men who was admirable and interesting.
••••••
Uh, Oh. Now They’re Really in Trouble……Quote from “State News,” the student newspaper of Michigan State University: “Students cheering for Indiana’s University’s men’s basketball team Saturday were scolded for using profound language in the stands against the University of Connecticut.”