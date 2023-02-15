Good day, Montrose.
Nothing was shot down from the sky during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Hometown Excellence……Storm King Distillery’s Side Gig Whiskey was named the Best American Whiskey by Whisky Magazine at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards-America Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky. More than 200 people representing large and small distilleries from throughout the U.S. attended the awards ceremony determining the best bourbon, best single malt, best rye, and so forth.
“We are honored to be among such an amazing class of whiskey makers,” said David Fishering Monday morning from Storm King which is located at West Main and Grand Avenue. “As a family-owned business, we take pride in the provenance of our products and we have made it a priority to work with Colorado farmers in making a true, 100% Colorado whiskey.”
Fishering is the head distiller and one of the founders of Storm King, along with his father, Greg Fishering. The distillery opened its doors in 2018. Side Gig was distilled and aged onsite. Batch No. 6 of Side Gig, he said, is available at Storm King and from many local liquor stores.
The award also means competition at the global level. The World Whiskey Awards will be determined March 30 in London. “Oh, darn. I guess that means a trip to London,” added Fishering, tongue-in-cheek.
“We went up against some of the big boys – Buffalo Trace, Jack Daniels, Jim Beam,” said Greg Fishering. “It was an interesting experience. We met some of the movers-and-shakers in the whiskey business. Montrose can now say it’s the home of the best whiskey.”
••••••
Weeds, You’ve No Chance……If you like gardening and digging in the dirt, the Montrose Botanical Society Weed Warrior program will start in April. New volunteers are always appreciated, I’m told.
The WW program started in 2009 and meets every Wednesday morning through spring and summer to maintain the Montrose Botanical Garden, one of our city’s often-overlooked gems. (There’s always something going on there and admission is free. The MBG is in its 26th year.)
Saturday, the warriors of 2022 were recognized with a potluck lunch at the Lion’s Clubhouse. Volunteers were recognized for more than 1,800 hours of labor with gifts and MBG swag. MGS volunteer Brian Cashion kept the score of hours; Rob Clapper updated members on completed projects and new security initiatives.
For more information about volunteering, go to the website: montrosegardens.org.
••••••
Laissez le bon temps rouler…….Sure, there’s a Mardi Gras party hereabouts — Saturday night, Upstairs at The Temple in downtown Montrose. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., live music at 8. Fancy some beads and dig out the dancing shoes. Guitarist Kipori “Baby Wolf” Woods will tear it up, New Orleans style.
••••••
I see By the Paper……The Notebook loves potato chips. (And they love him.) Would believe there were a few consumed Sunday in Montrose during the Big Game with all kinds of “lite” dippages. Which makes it all okay, calorie-wise, eh?
Almost $7 billion is spent annually by Americans on potato chips. Almost two-thirds of every household has a bag in the pantry right now. Half of all Americans will eat a potato in the next two weeks, say the researchers, twice that of tortilla chips.
So, the foodies with the Times got together and another set of experts to determine the best chips. More than 50 brands were judged. Kettle Chips (lightly salted) of Salem, Oregon came away with the gold medal. Cape Cod Old Fashioned Kettle Cooked chips were second, Lay's Kettle Cooked won the bronze. A Colorado brand, Boulder Canyon Natural, finished in the top 10.
Regional chips, it was noted, have devoted customers. In Detroit, for example, the favorite brand is Better Made. In Ohio, it’s Mikesell’s chips that are mailed overseas to people in service. Ditto Iowa and Sterzing’s. Zapp’s is a southern chip made in a small town, Gramercy, Louisiana, that has a wider national appeal. In the Pacific Northwest, it’s Tim’s chips. (The Notebook favors Utz ruffled.)
The best chip always? The first one out of the bag.
••••••
Quotable: “Idealism is fine, but as it approaches reality, the cost becomes prohibitive.”
— William F. Buckley, author, journalist, television host, founder of the ‘National Review,’ 1925-2008.