••••••
Butter Side Up……Mike Trickey retires Friday as executive director of the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. He has led the organization for the past four years and before that, served as its fundraising coordinator, a volunteer position.
With his leadership, the WHAFV relocated into its present location on E. Main in 2018, started the Freedom Sings concert series, and developed a better relationship with the VA hospital in Grand Junction. Around town, he’s often been the face of the local organization whose primary mission is the assistance and care of current veterans and their families and those who are transitioning from the military.
“I’ll be involved, but no longer with the with the day-to-day,” said Trickey, 70. “We’ve done a lot of positive things for the vets here.”
Trickey served in the Marines from 1968-1970 and worked in the Cherry Creek School System before moving to Montrose.
Board chairman Randy Havens, a Vietnam veteran, noted, “he’ll be missed. We appreciate what Mike’s done. He’s been committed.” Havens said the board will be looking for a veteran to succeed Trickey.
Trickey is also leading the efforts to develop the Montrose Veterans Park.
••••••
Montrose Summer Music Series, Redux……Most know the story of local bluesman AJ Fullerton. He grew up here while starting a career of guitar-slinging at various blues festivals throughout the U.S., honing his considerable gifts. AJ can play some greasy music, fersure.
He’ll be the featured act Friday, Aug. 6, in the second installment of the 2021 Montrose Summer Music Series in the backyard of the Elk’s Club. Jedi George will open at 6 p.m.
AJ’s star in the blues world continues to ascend. He’s got a new album, “The Forgiver and the Runaway.” Next Saturday, he’s on the same bill with the great Kenny Wayne Shepherd at the 18th annual Blues from the Top festival in Winter Park.
The concert Friday night is free. Bring a lawn chair. Food and cold brewskies available from Horsefly Brewing and several other local vendors.
••••••
One More Dose of Ink….Two more days of the Second Chance Animal Shelter fundraiser – Shop For the Paws. The things they sell in their thrift stores are in the “way cool” category. Website and details: adoptmountainpets.org…….AttaBoy!......Some Notebook readers will recall Greg Johnson. He was the managing editor here for almost seven years. One of the best visual editors I ever worked with, he was cited time and again by press associations for news coverage, page design, editorial and column writing. With Greg sitting nearby, the MDP was the only newspaper in Colorado to publish an EXTRA!, on 9/11.
While in Montrose, Johnson was also the founding president of the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club. Back then, there were less than a dozen kids meeting in a library room; nowadays, there’s 400-plus members and a new, from-the-ground-up facility coming in the future. The BCB&GC will have its annual hoorah, the Montrose Wine & Food Festival, Sept. 4 at the county’s event center.
Johnson turns another page (or, PDF) next week, becoming managing editor of the Laramie (Wyoming) Boomerang, after seven years as the managing editor of the Gillette (Wyoming) News Record.
••••••
Mules & Irritation……The Notebook loves a good newspaper name and Laramie’s “Boomerang” is one of the best. The newspaper’s founding editor and publisher, William Nye, had been overserved in the Laramie saloons in 1881. That night, he paid a visit to his contrary mule, Boomerang. The animal kicked Nye in the head. The next day, he honored the mule forevermore with his newspaper’s flag.
Other favorites:
• The Tombstone (Arizona) Epitaph. (Every Tombstone needs an Epitaph.)
• The De Queen Bee, De Queen, Arkansas.
• The Irritated Democrat, of Linn, Missouri. Still publishing, likely still irritating, after 155 years.
••••••
Anniversary Tidings……Alpine Bank in Montrose is celebrating 20 years. Mike Burns opened it in 2001 and I wrote then of its distinctive money-green roof and triangular windows at the corner of S. Townsend and Odelle Road.
Today, Burns is the regional president for Alpine Bank in the Western Slope. Allison Nadal is the assistant vice-president and operations manager for the Montrose branch. She grew up in Ridgway and has been with AB for 19 years. The bank is generous, helping fund and sponsor a slew of local non-profits. Alpine Bank opened in 1973 and has 39 locations in Colorado.
••••••
I See By the Paper……NFL training camps are in full roar and the goal for 31 teams is to keep Tom Brady from winning another Super Bowl.
That’s easy enough. Just trade him to the Dallas Cowboys, America’s (.500) Team.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
