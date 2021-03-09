Good afternoon, Montrose.
Nothing about Dr. Seuss or Mr. Potato Head, or Harry & Meghan, in today’s notes.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……Gov. Jared Polis has declared Saturday, Mar. 20, a “meatless holiday.” To quote from one of the greatest meat eaters of all time, Tyrannosaurus Rex: screw that.
The Notebook will drive to Kinikin’s and buy fresh, hand-cut eight-ounce tenderloins. Likely, there will be a friendly person at the drive-up window who’ll be wearing a smile and will say thanks. That evening, in keeping with the protest, Filet Mignons Matter, I’ll lightly add sea salt on top, alongside some real butter and a dash of garlic.
Not sure why the guv continues to poke one of the state’s economic drivers in the eye. Colorado beef and stock growers are more sustainable than, let’s say, $1,750 seasonal ski lift tickets. Entrepreneurially bright, able to deftly navigate increasingly polarized politics, Gov. Polis wastes the state’s time and mental space on such tone-deafness. Jeez Louise.
Maybe some Worcestershire, too.
••••••
Score One for Face Masks, Vaccines……It’s good to hear live music again. Friday nights, Upstairs at the Precedence on Main Street. The four-piece combo – Jordan Carls, Zan Waller, Mike Kern, Toby King – played jazz standards. There are 15 tables, all of them socially distanced. Carls and his father, John Carls, did a terrific job with the renovation of the former Masonic building, emphasizing acoustics. Built in 1911 and a national landmark, the Precedence Building is home to music lessons and MegaPixel print-frame.
Carls invited young musicians in the area to join the house band on stage. It was good to hear Luis Bonfa’s samba, ‘Black Orpheus,’ once again.
••••••
Dept. of Incidental Info……Our Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park welcomed 341,620 visitors in the pandemic-plagued year of 2020. That’s down from the park’s all-time high mark in 2019 of 432,818 visitors. Since the Black Canyon opened in 1934 as monument and later a national park (1999), some 15,076,906 visitors have enjoyed its magnificence, solitude and night skies.
Overall, the National Park System’s visitors census fell by 26 percent during the pandemic year. There are 423 parks in the NPS and some 66 of them were fully closed for two months.
Incidentally, the busiest national park in 2020 was the Great Smoky Mountains National Park which covers more than 522,000 acres in Tennessee and North Carolina. There were 12.1 million visitors. Yellowstone (3.8 million), Zion (3.6 million) and Rocky Mountain National Park (3.3 million) were the runners-up in popularity.
••••••
A Slow Go……The Montrose County Events Center will host the public (limit 100 persons, as per COVID restrictions) to review the Little Blue Canyon highway project. It’ll be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 16, 1037 N. Seventh. National, state and local officials will be there for the discussion.
Construction on the four-mile piece of highway, between mile markers 123-127, and scene of some 238-plus accidents since 2010, is due to start next month. Few are arguing against the long overdue work. The rub is the proposed 19-hour daily shutdown of this vital transportation artery, equidistant from Gunnison and Montrose. It puts local economies and industries at risk as they recover from the pandemic. A burden, too, on those tourism dollars. Eventually, the traffic lanes will be widened, there will be road shoulders, new guardrails and striping among the improvements. The experts estimate the construction time anywhere from two to three years. Traffic is to be re-routed over the north rim of the Black Canyon, via highway 92, through Hotchkiss.
A Zoom meeting is scheduled online from noon to 1 p.m. that day as well.
••••••
Northwestern University Swim Team News……Ryan King has wrapped up a successful season for the Northwestern U. men’s swim team. He had team marks (fourth) in the 500-meter freestyle and second in the 1000-meter freestyle. In Big Ten competition, King placed (7th, 10th) against Michigan and Indiana and won a silver medal in the 1000-freestyle as part of a Wildcats dual meet sweep against Iowa and Penn State. King also competed the Big 10 conference meet last week at Ohio State in Columbus, placing in the top 20 in three distance events.
A sophomore economics major, King was the number one ranked swimmer in Colorado in his senior year at Montrose High School-Montrose Marlins. He was a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.
Because COVID restrictions barred spectators, proud parents Mike and Suzi King cheered their progeny from their home, watching the meet on TV. Best of all, he’s coming home for spring break.
