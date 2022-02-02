THE NOTEBOOK: Valley Symphony Association celebrates jubilee season

Good afternoon, Montrose.
No Russians were harmed during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Valley Symphony Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The orchestra features some 60 to 70 regional musicians and more than forty chorus members. This year, auditions for the chorus were held, a first. It is under the direction of Katy Kristoffersen.
One of the longtime musicians in the VSA is Stacey Ryan of Montrose. A clarinetist, music has been a major part of her life. While growing up in Tracy, Calif., she was the drum major (the first woman) for the high school band and then a music major at UCLA. She’s been with the VSA since 2010, performing and volunteering regularly after a 25-year hiatus.
“We have a pops orchestra. We play popular music,” said Ryan, adding, “we have three generations coming to our concerts. Teenagers to grandparents. Many say they had no idea this music was available.” Dress casual or dress up, said Ryan, when coming to the six annual concerts which are held in Montrose and Delta.
The VSA was founded in 1970 by classical musicians meeting in the Eckert home of Wilma and Charles Lowell. By 1982, the group had grown to more than 30 members and were having four concerts annually. Twenty-plus years ago, regional choirs began sharing the stage, expanding the symphony’s appeal. The named was changed to reflect a broader association of musicians and singers.
VSA performers have “lots of life experiences,” added Ryan. They have jobs – teachers, business owners, some are military veterans. They work in local government, agriculture, health care. Some are part-time residents. They live throughout the region – from Palisade and Grand Junction to the North Fork communities, and south to Montrose and Ouray. All are volunteers for the nonprofit. The VSA is self-sustaining through fundraisers and ticket sales.
“It’s pretty exciting, actually, when all of these musicians come into town to perform,” said Ryan. “We have an area that’s very rich in music and talent. We’re able to make connections with ourselves and our audience.” The connectivity and tenure of VSA performers is remarkable. To wit:
• Chorus member Hartland Clubb Jr., of Delta met spouse Michelle Stitzer through another member, Dave Reddish, the group’s principal trumpet musician. Clubb played trumpet for five years, joined the chorus in 2004 and has been a board member for 12 years, currently as president.
• Holly Burgess has been in the clarinet section (with Ryan) since 2006. She performs with her mother-in-law, Edie Burgess of Eckert who plays piccolo.
• Since 1993, Mike Kern has been the VSA conductor. A retired educator, Kern has professionally performed with some of music’s heaviest hitters: Marvin Gaye, Freddie Hubbard, Doc Severinson. Kern is a bassist with the Western Slope jazz-blues group, Take Five.
• Debra TenNapel is the VSA’s concertmaster and first chair violinist. She’s been with the VSA since 2005. She has performed at Carnegie Hall and has toured the former Soviet Union. The next VSA concert (Feb. 27) will be Ms. TenNapel’s last as she is relocating from Montrose.
• One longtime member of note is Vivian Cheney of Paonia, who played with the VSA from 1977 to 2020. Ms. Cheney was performing at 94 and was the longest tenured musician.
Forthcoming concerts illustrate the wide-ranging musical genres of the symphony and choir.
The February concert will highlight music from Mozart and George Gershwin. And since the VSA was formed in the 1970s, their March 27 show will be a nod to the music from the ‘70s – Queen, the Doobie Brothers and James Brown. (The Notebook hopes they play JB’s ‘Get Up Offa That Thing.’) Concert attendees are encouraged to dig out their bell bottoms and platform shoes. (If they still fit.)
More info: valleysymphony.net.
••••••
Braggin’ on the Family……Daughter (in-law) Jeana Wilson Woody last month received HopeWest’s highest award, “Heart of Hope.” HopeWest president and CEO Christy Whitney Borchard cited Jeana for her leadership, compassion with patients, her calm demeanor during stressful situations and her willingness to educate and support others at the HopeWest hospice. “She is a positive light for HopeWest. She is simply amazing,” noted Whitney Borchard during HopeWest’s annual breakfast.
Jeana’s the Team Lead/Admissions RN. (She’s also modest. I didn’t learn of the recognition until almost a month later.)
Jeana is a fourth-generation registered nurse. We first met in the summer of 1997 when she was a freshman at MHS. Son William was a senior. Teenagers enjoying the summer break. Twenty-five years since, there’s been a great deal of life and love. She has blessed our family – three beautiful grandchildren, for starters – and has enriched this community with her determination and purpose.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.