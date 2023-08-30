Good day, Montrose.
No bail bonds necessary, it’s just notes.
•••
Summer breezes…While wandering about concert number 31 of the Montrose Summer Music Series featuring Toronto’s Bywater Call Aug. 4 at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, the Notebook happened upon a couple of business anniversaries.
• Seventy-five years ago, Walter Dalby and Wes Wendland started their CPA/financial advisory business. It was one of the first certified public accounting firms on the Western Slope. They have offices in Montrose, Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs and Telluride. I caught up with Sonya Foster, D&W’s marketing director, who was handing out water and bug repellant at a client tent. She knows her stuff and enjoys telling the Dalby-Wendland story.
• Twenty years ago, Catherine Frates founded A Time to Dance studio on south Townsend. A professional dancer herself, she has shaped young lives with dance and poise and likely there has been a lot of laughter coming from that studio; too, an annual dance recital that features dancers of all ages.
Frates’ grandmother was a model and professional dancer who owned a studio of some renown in northeastern North Carolina, so Catherine grew up in the world of dance and performance.
•••
MSMS Concert #32……Incidentally, the last 2023 Montrose Summer Music Series concert will feature the D&G Railroad, with Glenn Patterson and Donny Morales. Always good. It’ll be Friday, Sept. 1 at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. Gates open at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. Jedi George and La Familia Music Group will open. The concert is free.
•••
Butter Side Up……Mike Trickey, mover-and-shaker for the Montrose Veterans Plaza destined for Cerise Park, said the fundraising for the memorial is “looking pretty good, we’re moving right along.” Trickey is a Marine, retired, who has been with this project from the outset.
Amy Eifling, also a Marine and one who works at the Welcome Home Alliance/Montrose Warrior Center, says more than 100 memorial bricks have been sold. They sell at $125 each with the money dedicated to the plaza’s building. Hopefully, construction begins in the next few months. The City of Montrose donated the land.
The Plaza bricks, added Eifling, will have 20 characters on each of the three lines to honor family members and friends. A model-diorama of the park project is on display at the Warrior Resource Center on east Main.
The park will highlight the military history of WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Global War on Terror.
•••
From the This’ll-Sound-Like-An-Ad, file (And Congrats!)……Jeri Mattics of Montrose has earned Certified Financial Planner certification. It was granted Aug. 11 by the CFP Planner Board of Certification.
Ms. Mattics has been in the financial services biz for 11 years with Edward Jones. CFP certification offers training with financial management, tax-sensitive investment strategies, estate and education considerations and retirement planning.
Ms. Mattics grew up in Olathe, graduated Colorado State U., and is the mother of a son, Chase.
•••
I See By the Paper……The former president’s self-reported height and weight at his latest jailhouse surrender in Atlanta has blown up the Internet, as the saying goes.
Six foot three and 215 pounds, he claims, having grown an inch and lost 25 pounds since his first booking earlier this year. He’s as fit and trim as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and has the same dimensions of Muhammed Ali in his prime, so goes the chirping.
A reporter asked adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose hush money payment is at the center of indictment number one, what she thought of his new statistics: “Okay. Then I’m 110 (pounds) and a virgin.”
•••
With a Schmear……There’s typically a line, and for good reason: they know how to bagel.
Backstreet Bagels, locally owned by Deb and Scott Cassidy, has a good crew at 127 N. Townsend. Most popular bagels? The “works” and the green chile; least popular, wheat. (So said one of the friendly staffers.)
•••
Have a great, safe Labor Day weekend.