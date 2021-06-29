Good afternoon, Montrose.
Today’s notes were produced without a confession.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Sorely missed because of last year’s virus and subsequent shutdown, the annual Montrose Summer Music Series returns for season six Friday night, July 2. The concert, featuring Micky and the Motorcars, begins at 6 p.m. There’s a venue change — the backyard at the Montrose Elk’s Club. It’s free of charge, thanks to generous sponsors.
Micky and the Motorcars are on a “non-stop tour” that began 17 years ago in Stanley, Idaho. They’re based out of Austin these days. Think country-rock, alternative country, Americana music. They’ve released nine albums, two of them live.
The MSMS is a summer staple hereabouts. Plenty of good tune-age, kids running around on the grass, friends catching up (way, way overdue) in lawn chairs, couples canoodling. Good stuff, this.
••••••
One More Dose of Ink……Tonight, there’s live music at The Bridges, the Freedom Sings USA concert. It starts at 6 p.m. It’ll feature six singer/songwriters from Nashville and Chattanooga. It’s free. Donations appreciated.
The concert is the last event of a three-day veterans retreat at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans (WHAFV) Warriors Center. The skinny: freedomsingsusaco.org.
••••••
Brotherly Love……My older brother Paul and I caught up last week in Park City, Utah. We had not seen the other for two years. He was taking classes to earn another three-year certification for evaluating dental practices. He’s a wildly successful CPA who usually eschews recreational reading for books about tax law and amortization schedules.
He sold his practice a few years ago to oldest son Grant, but he’s still active in the family biz. Most of their clients are dentists. He started in 1972 working out of his garage-office by knocking on 99 doors in Oklahoma City. On sales call number 100, he sold his first client – a two-chair barber shop. (I’ve heard this story before.) At age 78, the thought of him sitting in classes with another 100-plus CPAs, sparks feelings of pride and awe. He was a child of the 1950s – nickel Cokes and Burma Shave signs – whereas I grew up in the tumult of the 1960s. Different perspectives, fersure.
Still, there’s always the resurrection of family lore over meals. Sometimes the old chestnut, “you can pick your friends, but not your parents” is applicable. Like Saturday night runs to the locally-owned tortilla factory with fresh product – still warm — coming down a conveyor belt next to a large window with anxious customers looking in. And how our mother asked of our father, “how fast are you going,” so often that we believed it to be a term of endearment.
••••••
Mexico Will Pay for It……We’re fortunate that we don’t have to take a drink of liquor every time the word “bipartisanship” is heard or read. It’s easy to recall the politics of Pat Paulsen.
Paulsen was a writer and stand-up comedian who suddenly shot to fame in 1968 while on the Smother Brothers Comedy Hour. Before, he was regarded as a so-so comic who mostly poked fun at folksingers.
His facial countenance was akin to a worn-out clerk working the returns desk at a department store. Rolling Stone described him looking like “a depressed gravedigger.” Paulsen created in 1968 a tongue-in-cheek presidential campaign as the candidate of the Straight Talking American Government (STAG) party. With choices of President Richard Nixon and Democratic Party nominee Hubert Humphrey, his double-talking, low-voice monologues of a doofus caught on with voters. Some of his better lines, to wit:
• I am just a common, ordinary, simple savior of America’s destiny.
• Issues have no place in politics. They only confuse matters.
• A good many people today feel the present draft laws are unjust. These people are called soldiers.
• What are the arguments against the draft? We hear it is unjust, immoral, discourages men from studying, ruins their careers and their lives. Picky, picky, picky.
• Now I ask you: Will I solve our economic problems? Will I ease the causes of racial tension? Will I bring a peaceful end to Vietnam? Sure, why not?
• Should we continue to spend billions to subsidize foreign military dictatorships or should we concentrate on taking better care of the one we have right here at home?
• I will not claim I will solve all of the world’s problems by myself. If I did, I’d have to run as a Republican or a Democrat.
• When asking for financial support, Paulsen said, “we’ve upped our standards. Now up yours.”
Paulsen’s popularity as a comedian peaked with the election. Three years later, he was a vintner in Sonoma County, Calif. Paulsen’s parody campaigns, however, had some traction years later. In 1992, he finished second to George H.W. Bush in the North Dakota Republican primary; in 1996, Paulsen finished second to Bill Clinton in the New Hampshire Democratic primary. He died of cancer in 1997.
