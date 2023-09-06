THE NOTEBOOK: VSA, Houston, OHS football

Good day, Montrose.
No courthouse arraignments, it’s just notes.
•••
Butter Side Up……The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) and Chorus open their 52nd season Saturday, Sept. 9, with “Pops in the Park.” It’s hard to beat the venue: the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park, a.k.a. “The Amp.” The Montrose Community Band will open at 6, with the orchestra and chorus performing at 7 p.m.
The orchestra will be conducted by Troy Raper, his first concert with the baton. The VSA Chorus is under the direction of Katy Kristoffersen, now in her third season. The show is free. On the playlist are contemporary music, Americana, light classics, and marches.
This concert is sponsored by Colorado Outdoors, the Montrose developer of manufacturing, retail, recreation, and hospitality businesses.
•••
Community Journalism & History……No one documents the comings-and-goings of a community better than Grant Houston, longtime publisher-owner-editor-janitor of the Lake City Silver World newspaper in Lake City.
Weekly, it has news, features, photography of local events, and is rich with “personals,” an old newspaper term for items like birthdays, who’s in town visiting, big fish photos, wedding anniversaries. Houston’s column, ‘Local Items,’ is a must-read that keeps the community informed. The SW has been in his family since the late 1970s.
Houston, too, has also been the glue and driving force with the Hinsdale County Historical Society and Museum, now in its 50th year. Houston has been chairman of the group for 35 years and was re-elected last week for another term.
•••
Grandchildren Alert…The grandson of longtime Montrose residents Allan and Cathy Belt, Bryce Warrecker, has signed a minor league contract and received a signing bonus from the New York Yankees organization. The 6-8 right handed pitcher starred collegiately for California Polytechnic State University (Cal-Poly) in San Luis Obispo, Calif and last summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League.
Proud grandpa Allan was the longtime manager of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) here and served on the county’s planning commission. Belt also served one term as a county commissioner. Kathy was with the administration of the school district. They live in Morro Bay, California.
•••
They’ll Be Back……Olathe High School has had to suspend its varsity football program for at least this year. The junior varsity program will continue. There weren’t enough students to suit up for the varsity team. Ideally, teams need to have 35 players, but only 19 OHS students had signed on at the start of the school year with just five seniors. The OHS census is 290 students.
It wasn’t always this way for the Pirates, as many know. They were for generations annual contenders for conference titles. For a three-year run – 2008 to 2010 – they were in the state championship game for 2A schools. In 2008, Olathe rallied from a deficit to defeat the Erie Tigers, 22-21, to win it all; two years later, another state championship as Olathe beat the Brush Beetdiggers, 14-13.
Fun fact: Olathe High School was the first Colorado school on the Western Slope to be livestreamed over the Internet by the MDP. The Press also covered their state title games when they played in Denver.
A favorite photo is from the Friday night lights of Olathe in September, 2006. The MDP is streaming the Pirates’ game with Chris Kennedy, left, providing the engineering to connect online while handling the camera. Phil Ashley, center, the MDP’s circulation manager, did the play-by-play and ole Buster here, provided the “color” from the back of Chris’ pickup. What that “color” means is shameless promotion of the local advertisers that made the streaming possible. During the game, we’d do shout-outs from Olathe people to loved ones serving in the military. I hope Olathe varsity football has a restart next season.