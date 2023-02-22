Good day, Montrose.
No notes today about George Santos winning the Nobel Prize for curing cancer.
From the Mail Transom……One of the top Realtors hereabouts, Michelle Klippert, mailed a flier last week outlining how this is the second year for “Say Yes to the Dress.” Last year, more than 170 dresses were donated, a novel way for local students to obtain formal wear for the upcoming proms. The Montrose Association of Realtors is sponsoring the dress drive for the second year for students in Montrose, Olathe, Delta, Ouray, and Ridgway high schools.
Donations of formal wear, preferably gently used, will be appreciated. Think cocktail dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, maybe a tux or two. Accessories are welcomed as well.
The drop-off places before March 17 are:
• The Real Estate Store, 500 E. Main St.; Norris-Snell Real Estate, 306 E. Main; Re/Max Alpine View, 1563 Ogden Road and Keller-Williams, 1521 Oxbow Drive, Suite 120.
Dept. of Incidental (sports) Info……Michael Jeffrey Jordan, greatest basketball player ever, turned 60 last week and in doing so, donated $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jordan graduated from the U. of North Carolina. What was his major? Geography.
Movies for Adults……Fox Cinema Presents will offer “Triangle of Sadness” at noon Sunday, Feb. 26, inside the comfy confines of the Penthouse Theater, downtown. It’s a black comedy satire about a celebrity couple and their interactions with guests on a luxury cruise. Woody Harrelson is the ship’s unhinged captain. One critic said it’s “wickedly funny,” and how it’s “swipe at the obscenely rich.” The movie is rated R.
The movie has been nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture.
Keeping It in the Fairway……The Notebook has a side gig of a side gig covering local high school golf teams. Golf has a lot of life skills: you gotta play it (the ball) where it lies; count ‘em all (strokes), and if afoul of the rules, call a penalty on yourself and then move on.
One of those young men I’ve written about is Connor Bell. He has competed at the local, regional, and state tournament levels and in the AJGA event-tour that has rolled into the Bridges for the last two years. Too, he was an academic all-star for three years with the Junior Golf Alliance of Colorado (JGAC). He’s got game, fersure.
In the classroom, as a senior graduating from MHS in May, he’s ranked eighth in his class (287) with a weighted GPA of 4.18. Bell has been part of the Black Canyon Rotary Club’s Interact Club leadership. He was the creator/founder of Interact’s Montrose Mudder Mud Run which raised more than $14,000 for CASA and other youth programs in Montrose. He’s been active as a leader and public speaker for the Future Business Leaders of America (FLBA), competing on a national level in 2022.
Next fall, Bell will be off to Allegheny College, a private liberal arts school in Meadville, Pennsylvania which dates to 1815. Allegheny’s alumni include famous lawyers (Clarence Darrow), famous journalists (Ida Tarbell) and even a president, William McKinley.
Bell will be playing D3 golf for the Gators next year while on an academic scholarship from the Allegheny College Board of Trustees. He’s a business/psychology major and has his eye on future entrepreneurialism. Connor is the son of Bill and Melanie Bell.
A golf story on a cold day in February.
The great golfer Sam Snead was in his heyday as a top touring golf pro midway through the 20th century. He is tied with Tiger Woods for the most PGA Tour wins at 82. Snead was also widely known as a jerk to be around.
He was playing in the Los Angeles Open in a time when only local caddies were used. Sam and the caddy walked to Snead’s tee shot on the first hole and the caddy told Sam it was a “hard” five-iron, or an easy four. Sam quickly cut the caddy off. “I’ll club myself,” Sam told him firmly. “All you do is carry the bag. That’s your job. I don’t want you to say anything.”
They continued in silence until the 18th hole. Just as Sam was about to hit his final approach, the caddy spoke again. “Mr. Snead,” he mumbled.
Sam cut him off. “I told you on the first hole, just carry the bag. I don’t want any advice from you.”
Sam parred the hole. As he was walking off the green, he asked the caddy, “Okay. What was so important that you had to tell me?”
“Mr. Snead,” the caddy replied, “that wasn’t your ball.” (Two shot penalty.)