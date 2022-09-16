Cy Warman was like many at the end of the 19th Century who never got their footing until they set themselves adrift into wilds of Colorado and the Western Slope.
I doubt I can explain him in 800+/- words, but I’ll give you a sketch and you can find the rest.
As defined in Clark’s Crossing Gazette, Warman was “a prolific journalist, novelist and poet.” His articles in leading newspapers and magazines were read across North America.
Warman was born in Greenup, Illinois in 1855, and tried his hand at farming and unsuccessfully in investments. In 1879, he invested $1,000 in wheat and lost all but 50 cents in the deal.
With little to his name, he set out for the new territory of Colorado in 1880. He worked in mining, helped plant an orchard in Canon City and rose through the ranks to become a locomotive engineer.
He loved the railroad life. In 1885 he was making runs from Salida to Gunnison (via Marshal Pass) and Salida to Leadville. It was then that his poetry and writing was inspired.
“I couldn’t help writing poetry with such scenery as that to run my engine through,” Warman would remark.
One night while making a run with passengers aboard, he fell asleep at the helm and when he woke, the train was rushing out of control. He managed to slow it safely, but swore he’d never endanger people again and quit his job.
He started a newspaper in Salida called The Frog, which was a railroad term for the split where two lines crossed. Dedicated to railroad news and tales, but was bought out by a few investors.
Warman was again on the move.
He went to work briefly as a writer for the Rocky Mountain News, but news of a big mineral strike in Creede came, and Warman took advantage and became the editor of the Creede Chronicle. The fledgling mining town went from a few dozen souls to 10,000 overnight with the discovery of silver in the Holy Moses mine.
Prospectors, gamblers, saloon keepers and outlaws all descended upon Creede, and it was notorious for being raucous 24 hours a day.
Famed outlaw Bob Ford, the man who shot Jesse James in the back, was among the first to greet Warman. Warman recalled that Ford always sat with his back to the wall, for fear someone would do him in like he did James.
Warman asked Ford one day, “Are you expecting someone?” To which Ford said, “I’m always expecting someone.”
The famed Colorado-to-Alaska outlaw and swindler Soapy Smith was in Creede in those days, too. Smith would arrive in a mining town and set up on a street corner. He sold soap to the crowd that gathered around by promising that one or two bars of soap contained $100 bill. Sure enough, someone in the crowd would open a newly purchased box of soap and would find $100, creating a mad scramble among the crowd to buy more soap. Little did they know that the person who found the $100 was one of Soapy’s men.
Despite being surrounded by swindlers and outlaws, Warman was known as a straight-shooter when it came to news of Creede. Ford threatened to gun down the entire staff of the Chronicle, but was gunned down himself in his own saloon before he could carry out his threat.
It was in Creede where he was noticed for a short poem he penned:
Here is a land where all are equal,
Of high or lowly birth.
A land where men make millions,
Dug from the dreary earth.
Here the meek and mild-eyed burro,
On mineral mountains feed.
It’s day all day in the day-time,
And there is no night in Creede.
The cliffs are solid silver,
With wond’rous wealth untold.
And the beds of running rivers,
Are lined with glittering gold.
While the world is filled with sorrow,
And hearts must break and bleed.
It’s day all day in the day-time,
And there is no night in Creede.
The ranchers and prospectors of Creede respected Warman and his poetic prose, calling him the “Poet Lariat.”
Just as Creede was winding down with the silver bust of 1883, Warman wrote a story which turned out to be pivotal to his career about a a marathon ride on locomotives from New York to Chicago called “A Thousand Miles a Night.” It was published in McClure’s magazine.
Now read nationally, Warman was offered several writing gigs in eastern magazines and a regular gig with the New York Sun, at the time the largest newspaper in the country.
He traveled Europe and published his first book, “Mountain Melodies” and sold it for 50 cents per copy. He next wrote “Tales of an Engineer,” while in Paris.
He became a popular speaker, and the town of Warman in Canada was named for him. Creede and Warman became sister cities.
His short story called “The Express Messenger” is a prime example of western dialect and lore. Set in southeast Colorado in the Wet Mountains, it is the story of Huerfano Bill, a twist of mistaken judgment and, of course, it is centered around the railroad.
In that vein, here’s a poem of his to leave you with:
I hear the whistle sounding,
The moving air I feel;
The train goes by me, bounding
O’er throbbing threads of steel.
My mind it doth bewilder,
These wondrous things to scan;
Awed, not by man, the builder,
But God, who made the man.
Sources: San Francisco Call, June 14, 1893; hathitrust.org digital library; ccgazette.ca Clark’s Crossing Gazette; The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 2019.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.