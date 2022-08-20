Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There are those of us who sit in no man’s land when it comes to political representation. We’re over the firebrand politicians, those who start fires in the kitchen claim to call the fire department to put out said fire only to start another in a bedroom. “Look at me, I’m a non-problem problem starter and solver.”

This past Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet came to Montrose for a political rally. He drew a good crowd at the new Coffee Trader warehouse/soon-to-be roasting facility.



Tags