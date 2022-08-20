There are those of us who sit in no man’s land when it comes to political representation. We’re over the firebrand politicians, those who start fires in the kitchen claim to call the fire department to put out said fire only to start another in a bedroom. “Look at me, I’m a non-problem problem starter and solver.”
This past Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet came to Montrose for a political rally. He drew a good crowd at the new Coffee Trader warehouse/soon-to-be roasting facility.
It’s evident that former President Trump lives in our political heads. Bennet mentioned him several times and the risk he is to our democracy. A bit hyperbole but still the national media can’t get enough of his antics and the “Stop the Steal” movement has been turned into a cottage industry by him and his supporters.
The audience groaned when Bennet mentioned the Supreme Court and its right wing agenda. I contend if one takes an objective look at the recent rulings, they followed the Constitution and not emotions. As one liberal pundit stated, “Alito laid out his case very well in his originalists opinion on the Roe ruling while Sotomayor lost me at hello in her dissension.” But the Supreme Court like never before is mixed into the liberal battle cry.
Bennet also spoke about the weakly named “Inflation Recovery Act,” chastising his opponent Republican Joe O’Dea for saying he doesn’t see one good thing about the legislation. Bennet’s response to the Montrose gathering? He claims that this is the beginning of turning around Ronald Reagan’s trickle down economics.
“My opponent by the way is running around saying we’re raising taxes on working people. I know there’s working people in here so I just want to make sure you don’t recognize yourself in what I’m about to say. Unless you are a working person in Colorado, who’s one of the 200 largest corporations in America that makes at least a billion dollars in profits and pays less than 15% in corporate taxes, we’re not raising taxes on you. So, if you are one of those then I apologize.”
That drew a good laugh from the audience.
“But wait there’s more,” he went on to say. “If you are a working person in Colorado who is a publicly traded company on the stock exchange and are using stock buybacks to do financial engineering to lift your stock price up. I apologize. But if you’re not that then good news. We’re finally making the wealthiest people and biggest corporations in America pay their share.”
The crowd roared with approval.
I respectfully disagree with Sen. Bennet. For me it’s simple logic. First of all, these corporations do not operate tax-free. There’s plenty paid but not enough to keep up with government spending. I break it down like this, it’s easy to get emotional and say that corporations don’t pay their fair share, but I would rather they invest that 15% into research and development or capital expenditures to improve their companies and improved wages for the employees which has happened exponentially this past year. And if their shareholders receive higher dividends, then good on them.
There is some good that will come out of these bills passed under the Biden administration, with improved infrastructure spending and expanded broadband in rural communities. Hopefully the West End of Montrose County, the North Fork and Surface Creek areas of Delta County will benefit from the latter.
The problem I see is that our leaders in Washington pass bills with tax breaks as an enticement for public support and then want to call those who use the tax breaks greedy. What class of the American people are going to benefit the most from the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit in the “IRA” bill?
While Bennet’s answers to his supporters were clever and supported, he fell a bit short for me. Which brings me to sitting on a deserted political island. The Republicans need to gain control of either the Senate or the House in the midterms, but their love for Trump is looking more and more like a costly endeavor. Sure, his endorsements may have fired up his base in the primaries. As soon as Liz Cheney voted for Trump’s impeachment, she was a goner. But it’s not going to change the color of Wyoming’s seat in the House.
In swing states and districts his endorsements of non-electables who advanced to the General, like Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker, will more than likely cost the Republicans control of either body. The Senate was the best hope. It’s looking less likely as primaries play out.
In Joe Manchin we trust for two more years? Can we afford the White House, House and Senate all under Democratic control?
Bennet also stated he was always against changing the filibuster. Now he’s not so sure. For me it’s our best hope of not passing more bills of higher government spending. As far as President Reagan, didn’t his administration pull us out of a similar economic situation? But is the Republican Party the same party that elected him?
There’s plenty of blame to place on the past two administration for our economic situation for either side to gloat or cast aspersions on the other.
The American people are looking for manna from heaven but it needs to come organically from the corporate world and not excessively from the government.