There is hope! Following the debacle in Washington D. C. last week, I want you to know that right here in Montrose, Colorado, Josiah St. Peter, director of the Montrose High School marching band, is demonstrating hope and love of country through his outstanding group of musicians. These young patriots gave the performance of a lifetime last Saturday at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.
At the end of the day, they were ranked No. 1 in category IV for the field show competition at the Colorado West Invitational Marching Band Festival with their high-impact patriotic presentation. They brought people to their feet, cheering, tears in their eyes, hearts refilled with a sense that these young people are our hope.
St. Peter is not only teaching marching band skills, he is teaching history and best of all, patriotism, love of country, freedom and the price of that freedom. I truly feel that this is a group of students who not only have learned it, but feel it and will continue to show it in their adult lives.
Great job, MHS marching band! There is no question as to why you have been dubbed, “The Pride of Montrose.”
I had a fun conversation last week with long-time local, Mary Lou Jeffers. She called to comment on last week’s history article about Ernie Weber.
“I laughed all the way through it,” she said. She and her husband, Jeff, knew Weber very well.
Weber did a lot of things in his life, one of them buying and selling wool which required a lot of traveling and a lot of shipping and receiving at our local train depot. Jeffers was the last freight agent for the Denver and Rio Grand depot here in Montrose.
“Jeff was never a midnight agent until Ernie Weber,” said Mary Lou. “One night our phone rang at about 2 in the morning. It was Ernie. ‘Are you awake?’ he asked. ‘Well, now I am,’ I answered. Ernie had a sense of humor that just wouldn’t quit. While in the wool business, he made calls all over the U.S. and he didn’t even think about what time it was here.
“There was a time that people could drive up to the back door of the freight office. Poor Ernie, his eyesight was so bad and he would often hit something. He would go into the depot and tell Jeff, ‘Well, I think I got a little too close,’ and Jeff would answer, ‘Yes, I believe you did.’
“One day we came to the intersection of Main and Townsend and all the traffic was stopped. We wondered why, then we looked up and saw Ernie outside his car with his hand up, signaling traffic to halt. Everyone did; Ernie made his turn, then traffic resumed.”
Those were the days that everyone knew everyone and there was only one signal light at Main Street and Cascade Avenue.
“Another one that everyone looked out for was Mrs. Adler,” laughed Mary Lou. “She had this big Cadillac, and boy, oh boy, she drove that thing! When everyone saw her coming, they got out of her way!”
Mary Lou remarked on what a good man Ernie was, as was his wife.
I mentioned to Mary Lou that Ernie had even mortgaged his home on South Townsend Avenue and South Fourth Street in 1955. He needed $11,000 in order to help his good friend, Frankie Williams, who had been badly injured in a car wreck.
“Yes, I have a feeling that his wife was responsible for him doing so many good things for others, because she was like that as well,” remarked Mary Lou.
Following a delightful conversation, I thanked Mary Lou for her call and information, stating that it must have been interesting working at the depot for so many years.
“Yes, Jeff loved and enjoyed people. Each day was different and one never knew what was going to happen next,” she answered.
I feel that we are so fortunate that our historic depot was, and continues, to be saved and maintained. It, too, adds to our Montrose Pride.
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
