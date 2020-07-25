The unfailing promise of love

We were just seven years old standing under the shade of the old metal slide on the playground. She held up her hand with her smallest finger extended, “pinky promise?” she asked in a quiet voice. Her eyes were soft and sincere as she asked me to keep her secret.
Later in my adult life, a bailiff would extend a Bible that I would place my hand upon promising to tell the truth as I testified in a child welfare case for a girl not much older than we were that day under the slide.
I can think of many more examples of promises I made and those made to me through the years. Some were kept and some were heartbreaking when broken. Some of the memories are vivid like it was just yesterday and some have faded into just broad brushstrokes with the details blurred over time.
Yes, we have a tremendous potential to both amaze and disappoint one another as human beings. We make promises and surpass expectations, bringing unexpected joy to the hearts of one another. We also selfishly choose ourselves time and again causing disappointment and hurt. Given the latest divorce rates in the country, a best guess would be that we make good on our most serious promises about half of the time.
Knowing this, we condition our interactions with each other. We stop short of actual promises by making statements such as “I’ll see what I can do” or we simply avoid commitment all together. When we do promise to one another, we take the convenience clause ending the promise saying, “things change.” Left to our own, we do and will fail one another.
God never fails us. The Psalms are full of verses that speak of His unfailing love. In Psalm 143, David was depressed and hopeless. As he hid in the cave, afraid of what would come next, he knew that God alone would offer an unfailing promise of love. He cries out to God to show Himself and writes in verse 8, “Let the morning bring me word of Your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in You. Show me the way I should go, for to You I lift up my soul.”
David looked to God for His unfailing love both when he was under attack, but also when he was the one who caused the hurt. In the 51st Psalm, David is writing after Nathan has confronted him about his affair with Bathsheba. He prays to the Lord, “Have mercy on me, O God, according to Your unfailing love; according to Your great compassion blot out my transgressions.” David pleads for forgiveness from God.
Like David, we have sinned and broken promises to others. We have hurt those we love and been hurt by others. We go to God in the brokenness and find the Father’s unfailing love waiting. He welcomes us with open arms, willing to forgive our sins. God’s love is not exclusively for those who can keep promises and who never fail. Romans 5:8 reveals an amazing truth, “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
As we conclude this article series on God’s promises, let us give thanks that He offers us as sinners the promise of unfailing love. Let us ask forgiveness for our own failures and draw near to God. Psalm 33:21 tells us that it is “in Him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in His holy name.” We offer up the prayer from verse 22, “May Your unfailing love be with us, Lord, even as we put our hope in You.
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three sons and works in the community as a director of a nonprofit clinic providing services to the underserved.
