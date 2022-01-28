Back when justice was swift: here’s an account of a lone desperado meeting his demise in the Four Corners area.
According to the Alamosa Journal, June 26, 1884 article entitled “Shot Through the Heart:”
A reporter on the Denver Republican button-holed sheriff Joe Smith the other day, and interviewed him on the killing of Floyd, which occurred recently down in New Mexico. The Republican reprints the following:
Sheriff Joe Smith, of Conejos county, who has been spending several days in this city, left last night for his home. Mr. Smith is the man, who a few months ago killed the notorious desperado W. J. Floyd, who refused to submit to arrest, the details of which shooting have not heretofore been made public.
Floyd had committed a number of crimes, among which was that of stealing ponies from the Indians. Various attempts were made to arrest him, but without success.
About the first of May Mr. Smith came to Denver, and after getting the necessary papers he started out to capture the desperado. He left Denver on the 2nd of May, and on reaching Amargo learned that Floyd had started toward Farmington. After being delayed for a few days by snow blockades, Mr. Smith went to Durango, where he secured the company of the Sheriff of La Plata county. They learned from a man named McDermott that Floyd was dutting wood near Farmington. The two officers started for the place, and on reaching the neighborhood of the camp they took the brush, and succeeded in getting within about forty feet of Floyd, who was kneeling down.
While in this posture Smith ordered him to throw up his hands, but, instead of so doing, he arose and drew his revolver.
Just as the weapon left its sheath Smith fired, and bullet from his pistol passed through Floyd’s heart, killing him instantly.
This tragic ending of the pursuit was not unexpected, as it was known that Floyd would fight if he were given any opportunity. One of the men who slept with him in camp said he was always apprehensive, and slept with his revolver by his side, ready for use at a moment’s notice.
When Sheriff Smith found out that the man was dead, he sent for the nearest Justice of the Peace, who held an inquest, and the jury returned a verdict that the deceased came to his death from a gun-shot wound while resisting arrest.
The Sheriff was exonerated and the body buried.”
And that’s how justice was done in the western frontier of the Four Corners.
Ouray was a funny place, politically, in its fledgling days.
Funny, not unlike today, just different.
Everything was gathering steam in 1876. The Town Trustees (what the council was called then) had their first meeting in a cabin on Oct. 4, electing Milton Cline as their president. In four months, on Jan. 18, 1877, Ouray County was created and the county commissioners had their first meeting on March 7, designating the City of Ouray as the county seat.Along the way, under the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant, Colorado joined the Union as the thirty-eighth state in August 1876.Cline as duly elected president of the board, continued the process of obtaining a patent from the U.S. government for the city. Then, in April 1877 the city elections came along.Every member of the board of trustees was booted from office.The out-going board members couldn’t believe it. They felt they had unfinished business that only they could resolve. They had all the knowledge of the process in place to make Ouray a city and believed the young upstarts who were elected lacked experience and know-how.So the old board just refused to step down and refused to turn over the books — in fact, it hid the books.For nearly a year this went on, with each body declaring legal authority. It was so confusing that any property recordings required buyer and seller to get two signatures — Cline’s and Hubbard Reed’s, the newly-elected president of the board — as security against default.It wasn’t until April 1878, when a new board was elected, with neither Cline nor Hubbard appearing on the ballot, that Ira Y. Munn, a member of the original board, presented the third board with documents and papers related to the title of the town.The old books were eventually found at a saw mill beneath a pile of sawdust.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.