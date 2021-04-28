Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Live theater – the buy a ticket, sit in a seat, actors on stage variety – will reappear in Montrose beginning May 7 at the Magic Circle Theater. The musical, “Newsies,” a success on Broadway for 1,004 performances, will run through May 29 at the MCT.
The MDP has printed on wide newsprint – reflecting that time period and the size of newspapers then — a nifty program about the play. It features cast and production profiles, overviews of the story and why community theater is vital. Rehearsals for ‘Newsies’ began a year ago. With the sweep of the pandemic, it was postponed, rescheduled, cancelled; the whole magilla. They continued to rehearse with protocols, indicative of the cast’s grit and commitment to perform.
While there’s singing and dancing and storytelling, the play is based on actual events. New York publishers Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst put the squeeze on news boys, “hawkers,” who sold single copy newspapers in 1899. The publishers sought to raise their prices to the newsies from 50 cents per bundle of 100 to 60 cents. They wanted to capitalize on the escalating news from the Spanish-American War. (A war, incidentally, that was openly encouraged by both men.) The newsies went on a strike and crippled the newspapers’ circulation.
Lisa Rediger is the play’s director; Amy Nelp the choreographer. Allyson Crosby and Greg Davidson are the music directors. Website-info: MagicCirclePlayers.com)
••••••
Spring! Wind & Flowers……Our Montrose Botanical Garden is open and operating. Free, too. MBG president Lorraine Sheide says the unusual Pasque Flower is “blooming like crazy” along with the alliums, daffodils and tulips. An invitation: come on in and enjoy.
Fundraisers, events and concerts were cancelled as were weddings that are often held at the MBG. Volunteers, however, were busy – and socially distanced – developing new attractions and education that sprout in 2021. To wit:
• The west promenade garden has been renovated alongside the main sidewalk. The iris garden has been moved to a new location.
• The Outcrop will be planted in early May. It is being designed and built by Maya Haynes, a board member. Haynes Excavation has provided a great deal of support and labor. Rob Clapper, a retired landscape architect and board member, has been working behind the scenes to plan garden projects, address irrigation issues and is trying to outsmart wily prairie dog.
• The MBG is a Plant Select Garden with affiliations to the Denver Botanic Gardens and Colorado State U. The program demonstrates and oversees the success of plants. The MBG is also an affiliate chapter of the American Rose Society. Come May 6, the MBG will host a workshop with hands-on instruction about caring for roses. Roots and Shoots is a series of youth and family programs that begin May 8.
• Volunteers are welcomed. One example is the Wednesday Weed Warrior and Twilight Warrior days. The two shifts of garden care are from 9 a.m. to noon, then 4 to 7 p.m.
• The MBG is celebrating its 25th year. It’s located on four acres adjacent to the Montrose Pavilion. It is funded through private donations, memberships and fundraisers.
• Website-info: montrosegardens.org.
••••••
Recommended……What I liked most about the movie, ‘The Courier,’ was its modesty. Much in contrast to all the whiz-bang, derring-do of the James Bond and Mission Impossible franchises.
It’s the story of Greville Wynne, an otherwise ordinary English salesman, and how he was recruited into spying for MI6 and the CIA. He became a courier between those two agencies and a former Russian WWII war hero who turned on the Soviet state. The events involved the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. It’s stylish and steady. Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze are the stars.
It’s currently showing at the socially distanced, mask savvy, clean and always comfortable Fox Theater.
••••••
Butter Side Up, continued……The City of Montrose and the Montrose Recreation District have been cited by the Colorado Lottery for excellence in the application of lottery funds to finish the Connect Trail through Montrose. The continuous concrete trail connects the Montrose Community Recreation Center in the south to trailheads north by Colorado Outdoors. Along the way, hikers, cyclists and folks with dogs enjoy the Uncompahgre River and the city’s park system. Remarkable, too, is how the Connect Trail has two underpasses on Montrose’s two busiest roadways. It opened in January 2020. The Montrose’s Starburst Award was one of 11 in Colorado.
The $4.2 million project was funded primarily with $2 million in Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grants via the Colorado Lottery which has been around since 1983. The lottery has contributed more than $3.6 billion to outdoor projects in the state.
