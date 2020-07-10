Time to stand up for our fellow citizens
To the citizens of Montrose, Ouray and all nearby counties I have observed this pandemic spread out of control throughout our great country! We have listened to both sides and have taken a side.
But folks, don’t you think it is about time that each and everyone that feels responsible for
our fellow human beings to stand up and call out those who put all lives regardless of age in danger! We need some new heroes! This is the time that all can step forward and stop the
nonsense of timidity and politics!
Let’s show the world that to wear a mask is a symbol of strength and common sense!
We are better than what we have shown! Real people wear masks!
Denny Hamlin
Ridgway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.