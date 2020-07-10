Time to stand up for our fellow citizens

To the citizens of Montrose, Ouray and all nearby counties I have observed this pandemic spread out of control throughout our great country! We have listened to both sides and have taken a side.

But folks, don’t you think it is about time that each and everyone that feels responsible for

our fellow human beings to stand up and call out those who put all lives regardless of age in danger! We need some new heroes! This is the time that all can step forward and stop the

nonsense of timidity and politics!

Let’s show the world that to wear a mask is a symbol of strength and common sense!

We are better than what we have shown! Real people wear masks!

Denny Hamlin

Ridgway

