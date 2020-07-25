Time to trust God's faithfulness

Summer and its many harvests are in full swing. Any day now I’m hoping to find fresh produce on my doorstep left by someone with a passion for gardening. The grocery stores are swollen with ripeness right now, inspiring me to make fresh fruit scones to freeze and enjoy in another season.
In the Hebrew Bible, the book of Ecclesiastes reminds us that life is dotted with seasons, a time for every activity under heaven. If you’re old enough, you might remember the song “Turn, Turn, Turn” that set this biblical wisdom to a catchy melody. If you grew up in the church, you might have been asked to memorize this passage in Sunday School. And if neither of these possibilities was the case for you, still you know that God’s creation is full of beginnings and endings, periods where we need to listen and ones in which we are called to speak, times of laughter and times of tears, stretches where we build and others when we must dismantle.
The season just outside our doors right now is obvious. Months of patient tending are now giving way to a time of bounty meant to be savored as we feast on Olathe sweet corn, fresh zucchini, and chilled melon.
The season in our community, nation, and world is less obvious, of course, and its turning is nearly impossible to predict. Even for those of us who enjoy the novelty of the unknown, this present lack of clarity on just about every front can be hard on us, and in many ways.
Beyond what our fields and yards are telling us, exactly what season we are in is a challenge to pin down. Invoking the biblical writer’s words, I ask myself: is this a time to cast stones or a time to gather them together? Is this a time to get or a time to lose? Is this a time to keep or a time to cast away?
Honestly, I don’t know. But what I do know is something our biblical author says at the beginning of his litany of seasons — that there is a time to every purpose under heaven. Now, I don’t believe God wills seasons of difficulty and discord, periods of disease and distress, but this I do know: that by looking at Jesus’ life, death, and then his resurrection, by considering the seasons of his earthly experience, it’s clear that God’s purposes are consistently grounded in love. God is present in every season, at work in its depths and in ours. Why? To bring about the greatest possible good for the human family and for creation itself.
Perhaps this is the stretch of time in which we come to trust God’s faithfulness, goodness, and abiding presence in deeper and more enduring ways. I pray this will be the case, not only for you and those you love but for all of us as the world turns and as seasons change.
Rev. Karen Winkel is the pastor at Community Spirit Church.
