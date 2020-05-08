Tips and tricks for your May garden

Can you believe how quickly we went from the cold at Easter to so hot? I think we’re all in full gardening mode. So, I thought I’d share a few tips to get you off to a great gardening season.
With so many great bedding plants to choose from, choose the healthiest ones. Look for plants that are shorter and stockier over taller, thin ones. It’s a good idea to check the underside of leaves for any insects. If the plant has a bit of a variegated color, even though it’s not a “variegated” variety, look for a healthier one. This plant could have a virus or insect problems.
If you’re buying plants from inside a greenhouse, they may need to be “hardened off” or toughened up before you plant them.Taking your tender, new, nursery plant home and planting it into å garden on a hot windy day can quickly spell doom for your plant. These tender new plants need to become a bit accustomed to being in the elements before you plant them. This can be done by gradually exposing the plant to outside conditions for about an hour a day, then increasing it to two hours a day, and finally leaving them outside all day and night. This shouldn’t take more than a few days.Trust me. They’ll be a lot happier and healthier because you showed a little patience with them.
If you’re new to gardening, you may not know there’s a big difference in some varieties of tomato and strawberry plants. There are everbearing or June bearing varieties of strawberries. Tomatoes might say determinate or indeterminate. Determinate varieties will produce fruit all at once, over a short determinate period of time, making them a good choice for canning. Indeterminate varieties will produce fruit throughout the growing season. The labels should tell you what type they are. This is a good thing to keep in mind when you’re buying them.
If you’re planting in containers, remember that black, or dark colored pots tend to get extremely hot in direct sun. This can cause the root systems of plants to become hot, stressing the plant. It also makes it more difficult to keep them from drying out too quickly. Pots with drain holes in the bottom will also be a lot easier to keep properly watered.
If you haven’t pruned your roses yet, it’s time to cut the ugly winter off. Any dead or dark, discolored diseased canes should be removed. Little spindly stems should also be cut off at ground level. Stems that are growing inward should also be removed. Ideally, you should leave about five or six strong canes. Tea roses should be cut back to about 1- to 2-feet tall. Sealing your pruning cuts with a drop of Elmer’s glue will prevent cane borers from entering the pruned stems. This is also a good time to fertilize the plant.
Don’t get too carried away with spring clean up and remove all the foliage from your spring flowering bulbs. Only remove the faded flowers from tulips, daffodils and other spring flowering bulbs. Don’t remove the foliage until it has turned yellow and has died down naturally.
If you’re buying and planting a peony this spring, my best tip is, don’t plant it too deep, or it won’t bloom. A tip for planting clematis is, they like a shaded root system. You could simply place a rock near the base of the plant. This will help shade the root, hold soil moisture, and keep it cooler.
Deep, infrequent watering is the key to a beautiful healthy lawn! Watering to a depth of about six inches, as infrequently as possible will promote a deep and healthy root system. An hour or so after watering, use a screwdriver with a blade approximately 6 to 8 inches long to help you in determining the soil moisture depth. The depth that the blade can be inserted with ease indicates the depth of water penetration. Check the soil moisture again in a day or two to see if the soil is becoming dry. You should be able to easily insert the screwdriver into the turf no more than about an inch or two before applying the next irrigation. The frequency of the irrigation should be based on the condition of the grass, not the days since the last watering. Also, mowing at a height of 2.5 to 3 inches will give you a healthier turf. Try to avoid removing more than 1/3 of the grass blade at a single mowing.
I hope these few tips help get you off to a great gardening season. I’ll have more to come. In the meantime, happy spring gardening and Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms! Enjoy the day!
Linda Corwine McIntosh, is an ISA certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
